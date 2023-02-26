S. ILLINOIS (22-9)
Domask 7-23 1-1 16, Rupert 1-1 0-2 2, Johnson 1-5 1-2 4, L.Jones 6-14 5-7 19, Newton 1-3 2-2 5, D'Amico 2-5 1-1 6, Brown 2-4 2-2 8, Banks 1-5 0-0 2, Wonders 2-3 0-0 6, Muila 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 12-17 68.
ILL.-CHICAGO (12-19)
Skobalj 3-10 0-0 9, Anderson 9-18 2-5 21, Carter 7-13 5-6 22, Jackson 3-6 1-1 7, Okani 2-7 0-2 4, Clay 0-0 0-0 0, Brownell 1-2 0-0 2, Fens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 8-14 65.
Halftime_S. Illinois 32-31. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 10-24 (Wonders 2-3, Brown 2-4, L.Jones 2-6, D'Amico 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Domask 1-3, Newton 1-3, Banks 0-1), Ill.-Chicago 7-23 (Carter 3-6, Skobalj 3-9, Anderson 1-6, Jackson 0-1, Okani 0-1). Fouled Out_Banks. Rebounds_S. Illinois 36 (Rupert 6), Ill.-Chicago 40 (Okani 14). Assists_S. Illinois 17 (Banks 5), Ill.-Chicago 12 (Skobalj 5). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 16, Ill.-Chicago 14.
