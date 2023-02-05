MISSOURI ST. (12-12)
Mogbo 4-7 1-3 9, Ridgnal 2-4 0-0 4, Mason 5-11 2-2 14, Mayo 3-6 0-0 6, Graham 1-3 0-0 3, C.Moore 4-7 4-6 14, K.Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Benson 1-2 1-5 3, Ayres 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-42 8-16 53.
S. ILLINOIS (18-7)
Domask 4-11 2-2 12, Rupert 3-4 1-2 7, Johnson 2-6 0-0 6, Jones 5-15 5-5 18, Newton 2-2 0-0 4, Muila 3-4 0-0 6, D'Amico 5-6 4-4 15, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Banks 1-3 0-0 2, Ebube 0-0 0-0 0, Wonders 0-2 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 12-13 73.
Halftime_S. Illinois 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 5-11 (C.Moore 2-3, Mason 2-4, Graham 1-2, Mayo 0-1, K.Moore 0-1), S. Illinois 9-32 (Jones 3-13, Johnson 2-5, Domask 2-7, D'Amico 1-1, Brown 1-2, Banks 0-2, Wonders 0-2). Rebounds_Missouri St. 23 (C.Moore 6), S. Illinois 26 (Muila 5). Assists_Missouri St. 7 (Mason 4), S. Illinois 20 (Domask 7). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 15, S. Illinois 17. A_5,802 (8,339).
