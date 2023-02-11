LINDENWOOD (MO.) (9-18)
Burrell 0-3 0-0 0, Cole 4-13 6-8 14, Caldwell 2-9 0-1 5, Tracey 2-4 0-0 4, Trimble 8-12 0-0 21, Childs 3-7 4-4 11, Williams 0-1 3-6 3, Lemovou 2-3 0-0 4, Ware 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-52 15-21 64.
S. INDIANA (14-13)
Lakes 0-1 0-0 0, Polakovich 9-12 5-8 23, Campion 2-7 1-2 6, Simmons 5-11 5-5 17, Swope 4-8 4-5 14, Henry 1-8 2-2 4, Powell 1-5 3-3 5, Solomon 0-1 2-2 2, Smith 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 23-55 22-27 74.
Halftime_Lindenwood (Mo.) 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Lindenwood (Mo.) 7-17 (Trimble 5-8, Caldwell 1-2, Childs 1-3, Tracey 0-1, Cole 0-3), S. Indiana 6-16 (Swope 2-3, Simmons 2-5, Smith 1-1, Campion 1-2, Lakes 0-1, Henry 0-4). Fouled Out_Campion. Rebounds_Lindenwood (Mo.) 37 (Cole 9), S. Indiana 26 (Polakovich 9). Assists_Lindenwood (Mo.) 7 (Caldwell 4), S. Indiana 12 (Swope 5). Total Fouls_Lindenwood (Mo.) 22, S. Indiana 16. A_2,659 (5,000).
