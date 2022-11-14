BETHESDA (0-3)
Estes 6-10 2-4 14, Hernandez 3-9 0-0 8, Ross 9-21 1-1 22, Clark 2-8 0-0 6, Fleming 3-10 0-0 6, Plumley 1-4 1-2 3, Brown 2-5 0-0 6, Redwood 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-70 4-7 67.
S. UTAH (3-1)
Fausett 5-6 2-2 13, Spurgin 8-10 0-0 16, Allen 3-6 1-1 7, Butler 4-9 2-2 11, Healy 4-11 0-0 11, Barnes 7-8 0-1 16, Lemetti 3-3 0-0 9, M.Williams 7-11 1-1 15, Fallah 6-8 2-4 14, Young 4-12 1-1 9, Valentine 0-1 2-2 2, Marshall 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 52-87 11-14 126.
Halftime_S. Utah 68-33. 3-Point Goals_Bethesda 9-32 (Ross 3-10, Brown 2-4, Clark 2-6, Hernandez 2-6, Estes 0-1, Plumley 0-1, Fleming 0-4), S. Utah 11-31 (Lemetti 3-3, Healy 3-8, Barnes 2-2, Fausett 1-2, Marshall 1-2, Butler 1-3, Allen 0-1, Fallah 0-1, Valentine 0-1, M.Williams 0-1, Young 0-7). Rebounds_Bethesda 29 (Estes 10), S. Utah 46 (Fallah 9). Assists_Bethesda 8 (Ross 5), S. Utah 29 (Allen 8). Total Fouls_Bethesda 16, S. Utah 15. A_1,173 (5,300).
