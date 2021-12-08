|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH VALLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fuller
|28
|3-6
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|3
|8
|Aimaq
|30
|8-19
|1-1
|1-10
|0
|3
|18
|Darthard
|26
|2-10
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|3
|6
|Harding
|37
|6-13
|2-5
|2-7
|1
|2
|15
|Nield
|25
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|McClanahan
|17
|1-5
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|6
|Ceaser
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|3
|Farrer
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Leifson
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Battle
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-60
|9-12
|7-36
|5
|13
|56
Percentages: FG .350, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Darthard 2-5, Ceaser 1-1, Aimaq 1-2, Harding 1-6, Farrer 0-1, McClanahan 0-1, Leifson 0-2, Nield 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Aimaq 2, Ceaser 2, Darthard, Fuller, Harding).
Turnovers: 9 (Fuller 2, Harding 2, Nield 2, Aimaq, Battle, Farrer).
Steals: 6 (Fuller 2, Nield 2, Battle, Harding).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fausett
|40
|6-15
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|3
|15
|Spurgin
|19
|3-6
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|6
|Jones
|22
|4-9
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|3
|9
|Knight
|35
|5-9
|6-7
|0-2
|3
|1
|16
|Marin
|36
|3-3
|1-1
|0-6
|1
|2
|9
|Butler
|16
|2-8
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|5
|Moody
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Fleming
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Moore
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|9-11
|3-34
|9
|12
|60
Percentages: FG .426, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Fausett 3-10, Marin 2-2, Barnes 0-1, Moore 0-1, Spurgin 0-1, Butler 0-2, Jones 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Fausett 2, Marin 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Knight 4, Fausett 2, Jones 2, Moore).
Steals: 7 (Butler 2, Fausett 2, Knight, Marin, Moody).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah Valley
|28
|28
|—
|56
|S. Utah
|33
|27
|—
|60
A_2,053 (5,300).