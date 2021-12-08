FGFTReb
UTAH VALLEYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fuller283-62-21-5138
Aimaq308-191-11-100318
Darthard262-100-02-5136
Harding376-132-52-71215
Nield250-30-00-1110
McClanahan171-54-41-3106
Ceaser151-10-00-3003
Farrer80-10-00-1010
Leifson80-20-00-0000
Battle60-00-00-1000
Totals20021-609-127-3651356

Percentages: FG .350, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Darthard 2-5, Ceaser 1-1, Aimaq 1-2, Harding 1-6, Farrer 0-1, McClanahan 0-1, Leifson 0-2, Nield 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Aimaq 2, Ceaser 2, Darthard, Fuller, Harding).

Turnovers: 9 (Fuller 2, Harding 2, Nield 2, Aimaq, Battle, Farrer).

Steals: 6 (Fuller 2, Nield 2, Battle, Harding).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
S. UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fausett406-150-01-51315
Spurgin193-60-02-4116
Jones224-91-10-3139
Knight355-96-70-23116
Marin363-31-10-6129
Butler162-81-20-2105
Moody130-10-00-2020
Fleming100-10-00-7000
Barnes50-10-00-0100
Moore40-10-00-3000
Totals20023-549-113-3491260

Percentages: FG .426, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Fausett 3-10, Marin 2-2, Barnes 0-1, Moore 0-1, Spurgin 0-1, Butler 0-2, Jones 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Fausett 2, Marin 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Knight 4, Fausett 2, Jones 2, Moore).

Steals: 7 (Butler 2, Fausett 2, Knight, Marin, Moody).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah Valley282856
S. Utah332760

A_2,053 (5,300).

