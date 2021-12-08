UTAH VALLEY (7-2)
Fuller 3-6 2-2 8, Aimaq 8-19 1-1 18, Darthard 2-10 0-0 6, Harding 6-13 2-5 15, Nield 0-3 0-0 0, McClanahan 1-5 4-4 6, Ceaser 1-1 0-0 3, Farrer 0-1 0-0 0, Leifson 0-2 0-0 0, Battle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 9-12 56.
S. UTAH (6-3)
Fausett 6-15 0-0 15, Spurgin 3-6 0-0 6, Jones 4-9 1-1 9, Knight 5-9 6-7 16, Marin 3-3 1-1 9, Butler 2-8 1-2 5, Moody 0-1 0-0 0, Fleming 0-1 0-0 0, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 9-11 60.
Halftime_S. Utah 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley 5-21 (Darthard 2-5, Ceaser 1-1, Aimaq 1-2, Harding 1-6, Farrer 0-1, McClanahan 0-1, Leifson 0-2, Nield 0-3), S. Utah 5-19 (Fausett 3-10, Marin 2-2, Barnes 0-1, Moore 0-1, Spurgin 0-1, Butler 0-2, Jones 0-2). Rebounds_Utah Valley 36 (Aimaq 10), S. Utah 34 (Fleming 7). Assists_Utah Valley 5 (Fuller, Darthard, Harding, Nield, McClanahan 1), S. Utah 9 (Knight 3). Total Fouls_Utah Valley 13, S. Utah 12. A_2,053 (5,300).