SAINT KATHERINE (0-1)
Durham 2-10 0-2 4, Lloyd-Watson 5-16 0-0 13, Parker 0-5 0-0 0, Gallardo 2-4 3-4 7, Baptiste 3-5 1-2 10, Petrusev 2-6 0-0 4, Romero 3-5 1-2 8, Amador 0-0 0-0 0, Harper 1-3 0-0 2, Vertiz 0-2 0-0 0, Odinigwe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 5-10 48.
S. UTAH (2-1)
Fausett 1-4 5-6 8, Spurgin 3-7 3-5 9, Allen 1-3 1-2 3, Butler 3-7 0-0 7, Jones 4-11 1-4 12, Barnes 2-3 1-2 7, Healy 6-10 0-0 15, Williams 5-7 1-2 12, Fallah 3-3 1-3 7, Lemetti 2-4 0-0 6, Young 2-2 0-0 5, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Valentine 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 13-24 91.
Halftime_S. Utah 52-23. 3-Point Goals_Saint Katherine 7-25 (Baptiste 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 3-8, Romero 1-1, Harper 0-1, Vertiz 0-1, Petrusev 0-2, Durham 0-3, Parker 0-4), S. Utah 14-39 (Healy 3-7, Jones 3-10, Barnes 2-3, Lemetti 2-4, Young 1-1, Williams 1-2, Butler 1-3, Fausett 1-4, Allen 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Valentine 0-1, Spurgin 0-2). Fouled Out_Fallah. Rebounds_Saint Katherine 27 (Durham, Gallardo 5), S. Utah 42 (Spurgin 9). Assists_Saint Katherine 6 (Durham, Gallardo 2), S. Utah 20 (Lemetti 3). Total Fouls_Saint Katherine 20, S. Utah 15. A_1,534 (5,300).
