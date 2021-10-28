SACRAMENTO (110)
Barnes 10-18 0-0 22, Harkless 1-3 0-0 2, Holmes 5-8 2-2 12, Fox 7-20 3-7 18, Haliburton 6-11 1-1 15, Len 3-4 2-2 10, Davis 0-7 0-0 0, Hield 8-17 3-3 26, Mitchell 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 42-95 11-15 110.
PHOENIX (107)
Bridges 7-12 0-0 15, Crowder 4-12 0-0 10, Ayton 9-12 3-4 21, Booker 12-28 5-6 31, Paul 1-10 4-4 6, Johnson 0-4 1-2 1, Nader 1-2 0-0 2, McGee 3-4 1-2 7, Payton 4-7 2-4 10, Shamet 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 42-93 17-24 107.
|Sacramento
|23
|30
|29
|28
|—
|110
|Phoenix
|29
|32
|15
|31
|—
|107
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 15-38 (Hield 7-11, Len 2-2, Haliburton 2-5, Barnes 2-6, Mitchell 1-4, Fox 1-5, Davis 0-4), Phoenix 6-22 (Booker 2-6, Crowder 2-7, Bridges 1-4, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 40 (Holmes 12), Phoenix 56 (Ayton 21). Assists_Sacramento 28 (Fox 9), Phoenix 23 (Booker, Paul 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 20, Phoenix 16. A_14,678 (18,422)