NEW ORLEANS (99)
Hart 4-11 0-0 9, Temple 4-11 3-4 12, Valanciunas 5-13 2-2 14, Alexander-Walker 7-16 1-2 16, Graham 5-10 2-2 16, Marshall 2-5 0-0 5, Murphy III 0-2 0-0 0, Hayes 0-2 0-0 0, Hernangomez 2-2 4-4 8, Alvarado 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis Jr. 6-9 0-0 14, Louzada 0-0 0-0 0, Satoransky 2-5 1-1 5. Totals 37-86 13-15 99.
SACRAMENTO (112)
Barnes 5-8 9-10 23, Harkless 1-4 0-0 3, Holmes 6-9 0-0 12, Fox 8-14 1-2 19, Haliburton 6-11 7-8 20, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Len 6-9 0-0 12, Hield 4-13 1-2 11, Mitchell 6-12 0-0 12. Totals 42-80 18-22 112.
|New Orleans
|26
|26
|35
|12
|—
|99
|Sacramento
|27
|29
|36
|20
|—
|112
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 12-34 (Graham 4-8, Lewis Jr. 2-3, Valanciunas 2-3, Marshall 1-3, Hart 1-4, Temple 1-5, Alexander-Walker 1-6), Sacramento 10-30 (Barnes 4-6, Fox 2-3, Hield 2-10, Haliburton 1-3, Harkless 1-4, Mitchell 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 40 (Valanciunas 11), Sacramento 37 (Barnes 8). Assists_New Orleans 24 (Graham 7), Sacramento 27 (Mitchell 8). Total Fouls_New Orleans 16, Sacramento 21. A_0 (17,608)