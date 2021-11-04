|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hart
|31:52
|4-11
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|9
|Temple
|34:15
|4-11
|3-4
|4-9
|2
|1
|12
|Valanciunas
|29:10
|5-13
|2-2
|1-11
|2
|1
|14
|Alexander-Walker
|32:54
|7-16
|1-2
|0-3
|4
|4
|16
|Graham
|30:55
|5-10
|2-2
|1-1
|7
|3
|16
|Marshall
|19:50
|2-5
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|5
|Lewis Jr.
|16:51
|6-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|14
|Murphy III
|13:59
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|0
|0
|Satoransky
|12:56
|2-5
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|1
|5
|Hernangomez
|10:45
|2-2
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|8
|Hayes
|4:27
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado
|1:03
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Louzada
|1:03
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-86
|13-15
|8-40
|24
|16
|99
Percentages: FG .430, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Graham 4-8, Lewis Jr. 2-3, Valanciunas 2-3, Marshall 1-3, Hart 1-4, Temple 1-5, Alexander-Walker 1-6, Hayes 0-1, Murphy III 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Temple 2, Hayes).
Turnovers: 16 (Alexander-Walker 3, Lewis Jr. 3, Graham 2, Satoransky 2, Valanciunas 2, Hart, Marshall, Murphy III, Temple).
Steals: 1 (Alexander-Walker).
Technical Fouls: Graham, 00:53 second; Hart, 1:56 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|38:47
|5-8
|9-10
|1-8
|3
|4
|23
|Harkless
|32:25
|1-4
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|3
|Holmes
|16:24
|6-9
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|4
|12
|Fox
|37:49
|8-14
|1-2
|0-2
|5
|2
|19
|Haliburton
|36:36
|6-11
|7-8
|0-4
|7
|1
|20
|Mitchell
|26:04
|6-12
|0-0
|0-2
|8
|2
|12
|Hield
|22:57
|4-13
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|0
|11
|Len
|20:39
|6-9
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|5
|12
|Thompson
|8:19
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-80
|18-22
|4-37
|27
|21
|112
Percentages: FG .525, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Barnes 4-6, Fox 2-3, Hield 2-10, Haliburton 1-3, Harkless 1-4, Holmes 0-1, Len 0-1, Mitchell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Len 3, Haliburton 2, Harkless, Thompson).
Turnovers: 8 (Barnes 3, Len 2, Fox, Harkless, Holmes).
Steals: 8 (Haliburton 4, Barnes, Fox, Harkless, Hield).
Technical Fouls: Holmes, 9:49 third; Holmes, 9:49 third.
|New Orleans
|26
|26
|35
|12
|—
|99
|Sacramento
|27
|29
|36
|20
|—
|112
A_0 (17,608). T_2:10.