FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hart31:524-110-00-3229
Temple34:154-113-44-92112
Valanciunas29:105-132-21-112114
Alexander-Walker32:547-161-20-34416
Graham30:555-102-21-17316
Marshall19:502-50-02-5005
Lewis Jr.16:516-90-00-20214
Murphy III13:590-20-00-4300
Satoransky12:562-51-10-0215
Hernangomez10:452-24-40-2128
Hayes4:270-20-00-0000
Alvarado1:030-00-00-0000
Louzada1:030-00-00-0100
Totals240:0037-8613-158-40241699

Percentages: FG .430, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Graham 4-8, Lewis Jr. 2-3, Valanciunas 2-3, Marshall 1-3, Hart 1-4, Temple 1-5, Alexander-Walker 1-6, Hayes 0-1, Murphy III 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Temple 2, Hayes).

Turnovers: 16 (Alexander-Walker 3, Lewis Jr. 3, Graham 2, Satoransky 2, Valanciunas 2, Hart, Marshall, Murphy III, Temple).

Steals: 1 (Alexander-Walker).

Technical Fouls: Graham, 00:53 second; Hart, 1:56 fourth.

FGFTReb
SACRAMENTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes38:475-89-101-83423
Harkless32:251-40-00-5123
Holmes16:246-90-01-61412
Fox37:498-141-20-25219
Haliburton36:366-117-80-47120
Mitchell26:046-120-00-28212
Hield22:574-131-22-50011
Len20:396-90-00-52512
Thompson8:190-00-00-0010
Totals240:0042-8018-224-372721112

Percentages: FG .525, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Barnes 4-6, Fox 2-3, Hield 2-10, Haliburton 1-3, Harkless 1-4, Holmes 0-1, Len 0-1, Mitchell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Len 3, Haliburton 2, Harkless, Thompson).

Turnovers: 8 (Barnes 3, Len 2, Fox, Harkless, Holmes).

Steals: 8 (Haliburton 4, Barnes, Fox, Harkless, Hield).

Technical Fouls: Holmes, 9:49 third; Holmes, 9:49 third.

New Orleans2626351299
Sacramento27293620112

A_0 (17,608). T_2:10.

