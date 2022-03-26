SACRAMENTO (114)
Barnes 6-14 5-6 19, Lyles 3-12 4-4 11, Jones 6-8 2-4 15, Holiday 3-10 2-2 10, Mitchell 10-23 0-0 22, Lamb 2-6 0-0 4, Len 6-8 3-4 15, Metu 0-7 2-2 2, DiVincenzo 6-10 1-2 16. Totals 42-98 19-24 114.
ORLANDO (110)
F.Wagner 9-21 1-1 19, Okeke 2-7 0-0 6, Bamba 7-14 0-0 18, Anthony 5-16 2-2 14, Hampton 3-8 0-0 7, M.Wagner 5-9 3-3 15, Ross 4-8 0-0 9, Lopez 2-4 0-0 4, Dowtin 1-5 0-0 2, Fultz 7-14 1-1 16. Totals 45-106 7-7 110.
|Sacramento
|41
|25
|15
|24
|9
|—
|114
|Orlando
|28
|34
|22
|21
|5
|—
|110
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 11-36 (DiVincenzo 3-7, Barnes 2-6, Holiday 2-6, Mitchell 2-8, Jones 1-1, Lyles 1-3, Metu 0-5), Orlando 13-36 (Bamba 4-6, M.Wagner 2-5, Okeke 2-6, Anthony 2-7, Fultz 1-2, Hampton 1-2, Ross 1-4, Dowtin 0-1, F.Wagner 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 59 (Lyles 18), Orlando 57 (Bamba 13). Assists_Sacramento 24 (Mitchell 9), Orlando 27 (Anthony 9). Total Fouls_Sacramento 12, Orlando 20. A_16,366 (18,846)
