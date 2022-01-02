MIAMI (113)
Butler 9-22 2-2 21, Martin 6-13 2-2 15, Yurtseven 11-18 0-0 22, Herro 8-23 2-2 22, Lowry 5-11 2-2 14, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Silva 2-4 3-3 7, Guy 3-8 1-1 7, Stauskas 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 46-105 12-12 113.
SACRAMENTO (115)
Bagley III 2-9 1-1 6, Barnes 4-7 0-0 10, Jones 7-10 4-7 18, Fox 5-12 14-15 24, Haliburton 3-6 2-3 9, Harkless 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Len 2-2 0-0 4, Metu 3-6 0-0 6, Hield 9-18 1-1 26, Mitchell 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 40-78 22-27 115.
|Miami
|18
|39
|33
|23
|—
|113
|Sacramento
|26
|35
|29
|25
|—
|115
3-Point Goals_Miami 9-33 (Herro 4-11, Lowry 2-6, Stauskas 1-2, Martin 1-5, Butler 1-6, Guy 0-2), Sacramento 13-34 (Hield 7-14, Mitchell 2-3, Barnes 2-4, Bagley III 1-3, Jones 0-2, Metu 0-3, Fox 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 49 (Yurtseven 16), Sacramento 39 (Jones 10). Assists_Miami 26 (Lowry 12), Sacramento 31 (Haliburton 12). Total Fouls_Miami 18, Sacramento 18. A_13,699 (17,608)