L.A. LAKERS (112)
A.Davis 5-18 4-7 14, James 12-20 4-5 30, Jordan 6-7 0-0 12, Bazemore 3-8 1-2 9, Westbrook 7-12 3-6 18, Anthony 5-8 2-2 15, Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Howard 2-4 1-2 5, Ayayi 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Queen 2-3 0-0 4, Reaves 2-9 0-0 5, Rondo 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 44-94 15-24 112.
SACRAMENTO (116)
Barnes 4-13 4-4 15, Harkless 3-6 0-0 7, Holmes 5-10 5-7 15, Fox 8-21 3-4 21, Haliburton 3-5 0-0 8, Thompson 3-10 3-5 9, Len 0-2 2-2 2, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Hield 4-10 2-2 13, Mitchell 3-7 0-0 6, T.Davis 6-14 2-2 20. Totals 39-98 21-26 116.
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|42
|22
|25
|—
|112
|Sacramento
|35
|36
|21
|24
|—
|116
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 9-29 (Anthony 3-4, James 2-5, Bazemore 2-6, Westbrook 1-3, Reaves 1-8), Sacramento 17-47 (T.Davis 6-13, Barnes 3-8, Hield 3-8, Haliburton 2-3, Fox 2-8, Harkless 1-4, Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 56 (A.Davis 12), Sacramento 49 (Holmes 10). Assists_L.A. Lakers 25 (Reaves 7), Sacramento 22 (Fox 5). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 24, Sacramento 24. A_0 (17,608)