SACRAMENTO (116)
Barnes 1-2 0-0 2, Lyles 4-10 1-2 9, Jones 8-9 2-5 19, J.Holiday 7-10 0-0 19, Mitchell 5-14 6-8 18, Jackson 3-8 6-6 12, Lamb 2-3 0-0 5, Metu 2-5 2-2 7, Queta 3-4 0-0 6, DiVincenzo 5-11 5-7 19. Totals 40-76 22-30 116.
PHOENIX (109)
Bridges 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 4-9 3-3 12, McGee 5-9 1-4 11, A.Holiday 3-17 3-3 10, Shamet 11-20 0-0 27, Craig 3-10 0-0 8, Wainright 6-14 0-0 15, Biyombo 5-7 4-5 14, Lundberg 4-13 0-0 10, Payton 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 42-103 11-15 109.
|Sacramento
|33
|34
|19
|30
|—
|116
|Phoenix
|24
|27
|26
|32
|—
|109
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 14-26 (J.Holiday 5-6, DiVincenzo 4-7, Mitchell 2-4, Lamb 1-1, Jones 1-2, Metu 1-2, Lyles 0-1, Jackson 0-3), Phoenix 14-47 (Shamet 5-12, Wainright 3-8, Lundberg 2-5, Craig 2-8, Johnson 1-5, A.Holiday 1-8, Bridges 0-1). Fouled Out_Sacramento None, Phoenix 2 (A.Holiday, Wainright). Rebounds_Sacramento 40 (Lyles, Metu 7), Phoenix 50 (McGee 13). Assists_Sacramento 26 (Mitchell 15), Phoenix 27 (A.Holiday, Lundberg, Shamet 5). Total Fouls_Sacramento 18, Phoenix 25. A_17,071 (18,422)
