|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|12:00
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Johnson
|17:28
|4-6
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|4
|11
|Ayton
|12:00
|4-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|8
|Payne
|29:57
|3-13
|2-2
|1-4
|7
|1
|9
|Shamet
|21:31
|5-11
|1-1
|1-2
|3
|0
|13
|Smith
|31:31
|5-12
|2-2
|3-11
|0
|2
|13
|Payton
|24:40
|4-6
|2-2
|0-1
|5
|1
|11
|Nader
|23:49
|4-7
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|1
|9
|Hutchison
|22:58
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|7
|Kaminsky
|22:12
|2-8
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|5
|Randle
|11:10
|2-5
|3-5
|0-0
|1
|1
|8
|McGee
|10:44
|5-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|10
|Totals
|240:00
|42-90
|11-13
|7-38
|24
|15
|106
Percentages: FG .467, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Johnson 2-3, Shamet 2-6, Payton 1-1, Hutchison 1-2, Nader 1-2, Kaminsky 1-3, Randle 1-3, Smith 1-6, Payne 1-8, Ayton 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Smith 2, Ayton, Bridges, Johnson, McGee, Nader).
Turnovers: 16 (Payne 3, Payton 3, Ayton 2, Nader 2, Bridges, Hutchison, Johnson, McGee, Randle, Shamet).
Steals: 12 (Nader 3, Johnson 2, Payton 2, Shamet 2, Hutchison, Randle, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bagley III
|20:40
|6-9
|2-4
|2-5
|0
|1
|15
|Barnes
|23:15
|7-12
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|1
|18
|Holmes
|18:21
|3-5
|2-3
|3-8
|0
|0
|8
|Fox
|24:13
|3-12
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|2
|6
|Haliburton
|24:29
|4-11
|2-2
|1-5
|5
|1
|11
|Mitchell
|23:49
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|7
|Hield
|22:57
|5-15
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|2
|14
|Harkless
|12:45
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|3
|Len
|11:49
|2-3
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|2
|6
|Davis
|11:40
|3-6
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|1
|9
|Thompson
|11:24
|2-2
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|0
|5
|King
|8:27
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|4
|Coleman III
|6:35
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Metu
|6:35
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|6
|Ramsey
|6:35
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Jones
|6:26
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|44-93
|13-19
|12-51
|22
|17
|117
Percentages: FG .473, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 16-47, .340 (Barnes 4-9, Hield 4-13, Metu 2-2, Harkless 1-1, Ramsey 1-2, Bagley III 1-4, Davis 1-4, Haliburton 1-4, Mitchell 1-4, Coleman III 0-1, Fox 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Len, Mitchell).
Turnovers: 16 (Fox 2, Haliburton 2, Metu 2, Mitchell 2, Bagley III, Coleman III, Davis, Hield, Jones, King, Ramsey, Thompson).
Steals: 9 (Davis 2, Harkless 2, Mitchell 2, Barnes, Fox, Haliburton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Phoenix
|23
|24
|24
|35
|—
|106
|Sacramento
|30
|31
|29
|27
|—
|117
A_0 (17,608). T_2:01.