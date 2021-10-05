FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges12:001-40-00-1102
Johnson17:284-61-10-20411
Ayton12:004-60-00-3108
Payne29:573-132-21-4719
Shamet21:315-111-11-23013
Smith31:315-122-23-110213
Payton24:404-62-20-15111
Nader23:494-70-01-6019
Hutchison22:583-60-01-3227
Kaminsky22:122-80-00-3325
Randle11:102-53-50-0118
McGee10:445-60-00-21110
Totals240:0042-9011-137-382415106

Percentages: FG .467, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Johnson 2-3, Shamet 2-6, Payton 1-1, Hutchison 1-2, Nader 1-2, Kaminsky 1-3, Randle 1-3, Smith 1-6, Payne 1-8, Ayton 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Smith 2, Ayton, Bridges, Johnson, McGee, Nader).

Turnovers: 16 (Payne 3, Payton 3, Ayton 2, Nader 2, Bridges, Hutchison, Johnson, McGee, Randle, Shamet).

Steals: 12 (Nader 3, Johnson 2, Payton 2, Shamet 2, Hutchison, Randle, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SACRAMENTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bagley III20:406-92-42-50115
Barnes23:157-120-01-43118
Holmes18:213-52-33-8008
Fox24:133-120-01-6326
Haliburton24:294-112-21-55111
Mitchell23:493-80-00-1327
Hield22:575-150-00-44214
Harkless12:451-20-00-3013
Len11:492-32-41-2026
Davis11:403-62-20-5019
Thompson11:242-21-23-4005
King8:271-22-20-1104
Coleman III6:350-10-00-1220
Metu6:352-20-00-2006
Ramsey6:351-20-00-0013
Jones6:261-10-00-0112
Totals240:0044-9313-1912-512217117

Percentages: FG .473, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 16-47, .340 (Barnes 4-9, Hield 4-13, Metu 2-2, Harkless 1-1, Ramsey 1-2, Bagley III 1-4, Davis 1-4, Haliburton 1-4, Mitchell 1-4, Coleman III 0-1, Fox 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Len, Mitchell).

Turnovers: 16 (Fox 2, Haliburton 2, Metu 2, Mitchell 2, Bagley III, Coleman III, Davis, Hield, Jones, King, Ramsey, Thompson).

Steals: 9 (Davis 2, Harkless 2, Mitchell 2, Barnes, Fox, Haliburton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Phoenix23242435106
Sacramento30312927117

A_0 (17,608). T_2:01.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

