FGFTReb
SACRAMENTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes14:322-51-21-4006
Murray45:065-171-25-122215
Sabonis23:013-120-09-11467
Fox36:5510-184-41-411226
Huerter29:273-113-40-10512
Monk31:548-149-100-74328
Lyles26:425-100-01-90212
Davis19:242-52-21-2267
Mitchell11:082-71-10-3205
Edwards0:300-00-00-0000
Dozier0:270-00-00-0000
Len0:270-00-00-0000
Metu0:270-00-00-0000
Totals240:0040-9921-2518-532526118

Percentages: FG .404, FT .840.

3-Point Goals: 17-45, .378 (Murray 4-13, Monk 3-6, Huerter 3-8, Fox 2-5, Lyles 2-6, Barnes 1-1, Sabonis 1-1, Davis 1-3, Mitchell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Huerter 2, Monk 2, Barnes, Fox, Murray, Sabonis).

Turnovers: 19 (Fox 5, Sabonis 5, Monk 3, Davis 2, Barnes, Huerter, Lyles, Murray).

Steals: 10 (Fox 3, Lyles 2, Mitchell 2, Davis, Monk, Sabonis).

Technical Fouls: Fox, 9:03 second.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Thompson35:038-204-40-20322
Wiggins33:075-133-62-70413
Looney27:253-61-26-13117
Curry36:189-216-90-45229
Poole26:122-112-40-0137
D.Green25:441-22-20-41054
DiVincenzo18:101-55-63-4238
Moody16:143-62-20-1119
Payton II10:290-10-00-3010
J.Green3:480-10-00-1000
Kuminga3:450-00-00-1000
Lamb3:450-00-00-2000
Totals240:0032-8625-3511-42202399

Percentages: FG .372, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Curry 5-12, Thompson 2-9, Moody 1-2, Poole 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-3, J.Green 0-1, Wiggins 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 18. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (D.Green 2, Wiggins 2, Curry, Payton II).

Turnovers: 18 (Curry 5, Thompson 3, DiVincenzo 2, Looney 2, Payton II 2, D.Green, Kuminga, Lamb, Poole).

Steals: 14 (Moody 3, Curry 2, Looney 2, Poole 2, Wiggins 2, D.Green, DiVincenzo, Lamb).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sacramento23353228118
Golden State2526291999

A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:33.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

