|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dort
|35:20
|5-13
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|6
|15
|Jal.Williams
|31:30
|5-9
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|5
|13
|Jay.Williams
|24:49
|2-6
|0-1
|0-6
|2
|1
|4
|Giddey
|29:37
|7-13
|0-0
|3-10
|5
|1
|15
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|37:30
|16-23
|3-4
|1-1
|7
|0
|37
|Joe
|29:21
|7-13
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|2
|21
|K.Williams
|25:56
|1-8
|0-2
|3-6
|3
|1
|3
|Muscala
|11:21
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Waters III
|7:23
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Mann
|7:13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|45-93
|7-11
|8-36
|21
|20
|113
Percentages: FG .484, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 16-40, .400 (Joe 7-12, Dort 3-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Jal.Williams 1-3, Giddey 1-4, Muscala 1-5, K.Williams 1-6, Jay.Williams 0-1, Waters III 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 0
Turnovers: 9 (Jal.Williams 3, Giddey 2, Jay.Williams, K.Williams, Mann, Muscala).
Steals: 4 (Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Dort, Jal.Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|39:08
|3-7
|4-4
|1-2
|2
|1
|11
|Murray
|37:20
|10-12
|4-4
|3-14
|1
|1
|29
|Sabonis
|37:47
|5-9
|8-8
|3-13
|14
|3
|18
|Fox
|38:18
|10-22
|3-7
|0-4
|2
|3
|25
|Huerter
|34:38
|6-13
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|14
|Monk
|15:40
|1-6
|3-3
|0-3
|5
|2
|5
|Lyles
|13:38
|2-9
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|0
|7
|Mitchell
|11:25
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|Metu
|10:13
|2-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|3
|4
|Okpala
|1:53
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-86
|24-28
|12-52
|25
|17
|118
Percentages: FG .477, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (Murray 5-7, Fox 2-6, Huerter 2-7, Mitchell 1-2, Barnes 1-4, Lyles 1-5, Okpala 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Monk 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Huerter, Monk).
Turnovers: 15 (Sabonis 6, Barnes 2, Huerter 2, Monk 2, Murray 2, Fox).
Steals: 1 (Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: Fox, 7:41 second.
|Oklahoma City
|32
|34
|22
|25
|—
|113
|Sacramento
|33
|26
|32
|27
|—
|118
A_17,932 (17,608). T_2:12.
