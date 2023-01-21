FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA CITYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dort35:205-132-20-32615
Jal.Williams31:305-92-20-12513
Jay.Williams24:492-60-10-6214
Giddey29:377-130-03-105115
Gilgeous-Alexander37:3016-233-41-17037
Joe29:217-130-01-60221
K.Williams25:561-80-23-6313
Muscala11:211-50-00-2013
Waters III7:230-10-00-0020
Mann7:131-20-00-1012
Totals240:0045-937-118-362120113

Percentages: FG .484, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 16-40, .400 (Joe 7-12, Dort 3-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Jal.Williams 1-3, Giddey 1-4, Muscala 1-5, K.Williams 1-6, Jay.Williams 0-1, Waters III 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 9 (Jal.Williams 3, Giddey 2, Jay.Williams, K.Williams, Mann, Muscala).

Steals: 4 (Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Dort, Jal.Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SACRAMENTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes39:083-74-41-22111
Murray37:2010-124-43-141129
Sabonis37:475-98-83-1314318
Fox38:1810-223-70-42325
Huerter34:386-130-02-61214
Monk15:401-63-30-3525
Lyles13:382-92-21-5007
Mitchell11:252-40-00-2025
Metu10:132-30-02-3034
Okpala1:530-10-00-0000
Totals240:0041-8624-2812-522517118

Percentages: FG .477, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (Murray 5-7, Fox 2-6, Huerter 2-7, Mitchell 1-2, Barnes 1-4, Lyles 1-5, Okpala 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Monk 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Huerter, Monk).

Turnovers: 15 (Sabonis 6, Barnes 2, Huerter 2, Monk 2, Murray 2, Fox).

Steals: 1 (Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: Fox, 7:41 second.

Oklahoma City32342225113
Sacramento33263227118

A_17,932 (17,608). T_2:12.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

