GOLDEN STATE (115)
D.Green 3-7 0-0 6, Wiggins 10-18 3-4 26, Looney 4-7 0-0 8, Curry 9-17 6-6 27, Thompson 6-16 0-0 17, Kuminga 1-4 1-1 3, Lamb 2-4 0-0 5, DiVincenzo 1-3 2-2 5, Poole 6-14 3-3 18. Totals 42-90 15-16 115.
SACRAMENTO (122)
Barnes 4-8 0-0 9, Murray 8-15 0-0 21, Sabonis 10-17 4-6 26, Fox 10-19 0-2 22, Huerter 6-9 1-4 17, Lyles 0-2 0-0 0, Metu 4-6 0-0 8, Davis 2-4 0-0 5, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 2-8 7-7 12. Totals 47-91 12-19 122.
|Golden State
|39
|23
|29
|24
|—
|115
|Sacramento
|26
|38
|34
|24
|—
|122
3-Point Goals_Golden State 16-47 (Thompson 5-13, Poole 3-7, Curry 3-9, Wiggins 3-9, Lamb 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-3, D.Green 0-2, Kuminga 0-2), Sacramento 16-37 (Murray 5-9, Huerter 4-6, Sabonis 2-2, Fox 2-4, Barnes 1-3, Davis 1-3, Monk 1-4, Lyles 0-2, Metu 0-2, Mitchell 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 43 (Looney 10), Sacramento 45 (Sabonis 22). Assists_Golden State 27 (D.Green 11), Sacramento 31 (Fox, Sabonis 8). Total Fouls_Golden State 20, Sacramento 17. A_16,410 (17,608)
