|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|D.Green
|34:07
|3-7
|0-0
|0-7
|11
|3
|6
|Wiggins
|34:19
|10-18
|3-4
|2-4
|2
|3
|26
|Looney
|29:21
|4-7
|0-0
|6-10
|2
|4
|8
|Curry
|36:51
|9-17
|6-6
|0-6
|4
|0
|27
|Thompson
|32:28
|6-16
|0-0
|0-7
|3
|1
|17
|DiVincenzo
|24:16
|1-3
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|1
|5
|Poole
|20:21
|6-14
|3-3
|0-3
|1
|3
|18
|Kuminga
|14:24
|1-4
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|4
|3
|Lamb
|13:53
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|42-90
|15-16
|8-43
|27
|20
|115
Percentages: FG .467, FT .938.
3-Point Goals: 16-47, .340 (Thompson 5-13, Poole 3-7, Curry 3-9, Wiggins 3-9, Lamb 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-3, D.Green 0-2, Kuminga 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Looney 2, D.Green, Kuminga, Thompson).
Turnovers: 18 (Curry 4, Poole 4, D.Green 3, Looney 3, Thompson 2, DiVincenzo, Lamb).
Steals: 5 (Wiggins 2, Curry, Poole, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|27:25
|4-8
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|9
|Murray
|36:36
|8-15
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|4
|21
|Sabonis
|34:12
|10-17
|4-6
|6-22
|8
|1
|26
|Fox
|34:21
|10-19
|0-2
|1-4
|8
|3
|22
|Huerter
|32:27
|6-9
|1-4
|0-5
|4
|1
|17
|Monk
|24:22
|2-8
|7-7
|0-1
|4
|2
|12
|Davis
|17:37
|2-4
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|1
|5
|Mitchell
|14:09
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|2
|Metu
|13:25
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|8
|Lyles
|5:26
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|47-91
|12-19
|9-45
|31
|17
|122
Percentages: FG .516, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 16-37, .432 (Murray 5-9, Huerter 4-6, Sabonis 2-2, Fox 2-4, Barnes 1-3, Davis 1-3, Monk 1-4, Lyles 0-2, Metu 0-2, Mitchell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Barnes, Fox).
Turnovers: 15 (Fox 3, Huerter 3, Monk 3, Sabonis 3, Murray 2, Davis).
Steals: 8 (Fox 3, Murray 3, Barnes, Metu).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Golden State
|39
|23
|29
|24
|—
|115
|Sacramento
|26
|38
|34
|24
|—
|122
A_16,410 (17,608). T_2:12.
