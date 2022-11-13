FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
D.Green34:073-70-00-71136
Wiggins34:1910-183-42-42326
Looney29:214-70-06-10248
Curry36:519-176-60-64027
Thompson32:286-160-00-73117
DiVincenzo24:161-32-20-5215
Poole20:216-143-30-31318
Kuminga14:241-41-10-0143
Lamb13:532-40-00-1115
Totals240:0042-9015-168-432720115

Percentages: FG .467, FT .938.

3-Point Goals: 16-47, .340 (Thompson 5-13, Poole 3-7, Curry 3-9, Wiggins 3-9, Lamb 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-3, D.Green 0-2, Kuminga 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Looney 2, D.Green, Kuminga, Thompson).

Turnovers: 18 (Curry 4, Poole 4, D.Green 3, Looney 3, Thompson 2, DiVincenzo, Lamb).

Steals: 5 (Wiggins 2, Curry, Poole, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SACRAMENTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes27:254-80-00-0319
Murray36:368-150-00-40421
Sabonis34:1210-174-66-228126
Fox34:2110-190-21-48322
Huerter32:276-91-40-54117
Monk24:222-87-70-14212
Davis17:372-40-01-6215
Mitchell14:091-30-01-1112
Metu13:254-60-00-2028
Lyles5:260-20-00-0110
Totals240:0047-9112-199-453117122

Percentages: FG .516, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 16-37, .432 (Murray 5-9, Huerter 4-6, Sabonis 2-2, Fox 2-4, Barnes 1-3, Davis 1-3, Monk 1-4, Lyles 0-2, Metu 0-2, Mitchell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Barnes, Fox).

Turnovers: 15 (Fox 3, Huerter 3, Monk 3, Sabonis 3, Murray 2, Davis).

Steals: 8 (Fox 3, Murray 3, Barnes, Metu).

Technical Fouls: None.

Golden State39232924115
Sacramento26383424122

A_16,410 (17,608). T_2:12.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

