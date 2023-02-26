SACRAMENTO (124)
Barnes 4-10 0-0 9, Murray 7-15 2-2 20, Sabonis 6-8 1-3 14, Fox 11-19 8-12 33, Huerter 3-9 0-0 6, Lyles 5-8 3-5 16, Metu 2-3 2-2 6, Davis 2-4 0-0 6, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 4-6 0-0 12. Totals 45-85 16-24 124.
OKLAHOMA CITY (115)
Dort 7-17 0-0 18, Jal.Williams 7-12 0-0 15, Jay.Williams 1-3 2-2 5, Giddey 8-10 1-2 18, Joe 6-11 8-11 24, Robinson-Earl 2-6 2-2 7, Waters III 4-6 1-1 12, Saric 0-1 2-2 2, K.Williams 3-8 1-3 7, Mann 0-6 0-0 0, Wiggins 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 41-86 17-23 115.
|Sacramento
|36
|22
|36
|30
|—
|124
|Oklahoma City
|26
|24
|40
|25
|—
|115
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 18-43 (Monk 4-5, Murray 4-9, Lyles 3-5, Fox 3-9, Davis 2-4, Sabonis 1-1, Barnes 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Huerter 0-4), Oklahoma City 16-40 (Joe 4-8, Dort 4-9, Waters III 3-5, Giddey 1-1, Jal.Williams 1-2, Jay.Williams 1-2, Wiggins 1-3, Robinson-Earl 1-4, Saric 0-1, Mann 0-2, K.Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 48 (Sabonis 15), Oklahoma City 37 (Giddey, Waters III 7). Assists_Sacramento 32 (Fox, Sabonis 8), Oklahoma City 24 (Giddey 5). Total Fouls_Sacramento 21, Oklahoma City 19. A_15,147 (18,203)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.