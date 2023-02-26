FGFTReb
Barnes32:574-100-02-8429
Murray31:437-152-24-62220
Sabonis35:336-81-32-158314
Fox36:4811-198-121-38333
Huerter19:313-90-01-2216
Lyles25:245-83-52-63116
Monk20:084-60-00-32412
Mitchell14:031-30-00-0212
Davis13:012-40-00-2026
Metu10:522-32-21-3126
Totals240:0045-8516-2413-483221124

Percentages: FG .529, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 18-43, .419 (Monk 4-5, Murray 4-9, Lyles 3-5, Fox 3-9, Davis 2-4, Sabonis 1-1, Barnes 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Huerter 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Barnes).

Turnovers: 19 (Huerter 4, Monk 4, Sabonis 4, Davis 2, Fox 2, Lyles, Metu, Mitchell).

Steals: 7 (Murray 3, Fox 2, Huerter, Lyles).

Technical Fouls: None.

OKLAHOMA CITYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dort31:247-170-02-51218
Jal.Williams31:187-120-00-24215
Jay.Williams13:231-32-21-3235
Giddey32:038-101-21-75018
Joe27:466-118-110-03324
Wiggins24:293-60-02-2307
K.Williams20:203-81-31-5247
Robinson-Earl19:282-62-20-3117
Waters III16:564-61-10-71112
Mann14:190-60-02-2220
Saric8:340-12-20-1012
Totals240:0041-8617-239-372419115

Percentages: FG .477, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 16-40, .400 (Joe 4-8, Dort 4-9, Waters III 3-5, Giddey 1-1, Jal.Williams 1-2, Jay.Williams 1-2, Wiggins 1-3, Robinson-Earl 1-4, Saric 0-1, Mann 0-2, K.Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 14 (Giddey 4, Dort 2, Joe 2, K.Williams 2, Saric 2, Jal.Williams, Jay.Williams).

Steals: 10 (Jal.Williams 3, K.Williams 2, Waters III 2, Wiggins 2, Giddey).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sacramento36223630124
Oklahoma City26244025115

A_15,147 (18,203).

