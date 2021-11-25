PORTLAND (121)
Covington 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 8-16 1-2 22, Nurkic 12-17 4-5 28, Lillard 7-18 15-16 32, McCollum 6-20 0-0 13, Nance Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Zeller 1-2 0-0 2, Little 7-10 0-0 16, Smith Jr. 1-5 1-2 3, Snell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-94 21-25 121.
SACRAMENTO (125)
Barnes 4-7 4-7 13, Harkless 5-9 1-2 12, Len 5-6 1-1 12, Fox 8-13 4-4 21, Haliburton 2-9 1-2 6, Bagley III 4-6 0-1 10, Thompson 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 3-5 3-5 9, Hield 6-15 5-6 22, Mitchell 6-11 4-6 16. Totals 45-86 23-34 125.
|Portland
|36
|35
|21
|29
|—
|121
|Sacramento
|32
|37
|24
|32
|—
|125
3-Point Goals_Portland 12-38 (Powell 5-10, Lillard 3-12, Little 2-3, Nance Jr. 1-4, McCollum 1-6, Nurkic 0-2), Sacramento 12-33 (Hield 5-11, Bagley III 2-3, Len 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Fox 1-3, Harkless 1-4, Haliburton 1-6). Fouled Out_Portland 1 (Nurkic), Sacramento None. Rebounds_Portland 43 (Nurkic 17), Sacramento 43 (Bagley III, Thompson 8). Assists_Portland 27 (Lillard 10), Sacramento 21 (Fox, Haliburton 6). Total Fouls_Portland 26, Sacramento 21. A_14,997 (17,608)