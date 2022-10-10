PORTLAND (94)
Grant 5-8 5-5 17, Hart 1-4 1-2 3, Nurkic 4-10 6-6 14, Lillard 2-10 4-4 8, Simons 5-9 2-2 16, Brown III 0-2 3-4 3, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Watford 2-4 0-0 4, Eubanks 0-1 2-2 2, Little 3-4 1-2 7, Sarr 1-4 2-2 5, Johnson 2-6 0-2 5, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Sharpe 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 29-72 26-31 94.
SACRAMENTO (126)
Barnes 5-11 0-1 11, Okpala 1-3 2-4 4, Sabonis 4-8 4-5 13, Fox 4-8 3-4 14, Huerter 4-7 0-0 11, Lyles 4-8 0-0 10, Murray 5-6 1-2 16, Bazemore 1-2 1-3 3, Len 2-2 0-0 4, Metu 2-6 2-2 6, Queta 2-3 0-0 4, Davis 5-8 0-0 14, Dellavedova 0-1 0-0 0, Ellis 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 2-6 0-0 4, Monk 3-9 2-2 10. Totals 45-89 15-23 126.
|Portland
|19
|34
|24
|17
|—
|94
|Sacramento
|31
|39
|28
|28
|—
|126
3-Point Goals_Portland 10-29 (Simons 4-8, Grant 2-3, Sharpe 2-3, Sarr 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Brown III 0-1, Little 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Watford 0-1, Lillard 0-4), Sacramento 21-45 (Murray 5-6, Davis 4-5, Fox 3-3, Huerter 3-5, Lyles 2-4, Monk 2-7, Sabonis 1-2, Barnes 1-5, Bazemore 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Okpala 0-2, Metu 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 29 (Nurkic 9), Sacramento 47 (Sabonis 7). Assists_Portland 18 (Lillard 6), Sacramento 34 (Mitchell 5). Total Fouls_Portland 20, Sacramento 33. A_14,250 (17,608)
