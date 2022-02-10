MINNESOTA (119)
McDaniels 5-8 0-0 13, Vanderbilt 3-4 2-2 8, Towns 9-17 2-2 21, Edwards 10-25 3-4 26, Russell 10-20 3-4 29, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 1-4 0-0 2, Reid 2-5 2-3 7, Beasley 2-9 1-1 6, McLaughlin 1-4 2-2 4, Nowell 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 44-98 15-18 119.
SACRAMENTO (132)
Barnes 8-11 10-10 30, Metu 6-8 1-2 13, Sabonis 10-19 2-3 22, Fox 10-20 5-5 27, Holiday 2-11 2-2 6, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lamb 4-11 3-3 14, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 7-12 1-2 18. Totals 48-93 24-27 132.
|Minnesota
|37
|27
|37
|18
|—
|119
|Sacramento
|29
|42
|28
|33
|—
|132
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 16-46 (Russell 6-13, McDaniels 3-6, Edwards 3-9, Nowell 1-1, Reid 1-3, Towns 1-4, Beasley 1-7, McLaughlin 0-1, Prince 0-2), Sacramento 12-30 (Barnes 4-5, Mitchell 3-6, Lamb 3-8, Fox 2-4, Sabonis 0-1, Holiday 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 34 (Vanderbilt 11), Sacramento 51 (Sabonis 14). Assists_Minnesota 28 (Russell 10), Sacramento 32 (Mitchell 7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 21, Sacramento 19. A_12,527 (17,608)