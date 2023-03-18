SACRAMENTO (132)
Barnes 3-7 3-3 11, Murray 7-15 0-2 19, Sabonis 10-12 10-12 30, Edwards 3-3 1-2 9, Fox 6-12 0-3 12, Metu 1-3 0-0 2, Dozier 1-2 0-0 2, Len 0-1 0-0 0, Dellavedova 1-2 0-0 3, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 6, Monk 6-12 0-0 17, T.Davis 8-13 0-1 21. Totals 48-86 14-23 132.
WASHINGTON (118)
Kispert 5-12 0-0 13, Kuzma 12-23 5-6 33, Gafford 2-3 3-3 7, Beal 8-17 2-2 20, Morris 2-6 2-2 7, Avdija 1-9 0-0 3, Cooks 0-0 0-0 0, Gibson 3-3 0-0 6, Gill 1-3 4-4 6, Huff 1-1 3-3 5, Goodwin 3-5 0-0 8, J.Davis 2-5 0-3 4, Nunn 0-2 2-2 2, Wright 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 41-91 23-27 118.
|Sacramento
|37
|34
|33
|28
|—
|132
|Washington
|33
|27
|32
|26
|—
|118
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 22-37 (Monk 5-7, T.Davis 5-7, Murray 5-10, Edwards 2-2, Mitchell 2-2, Barnes 2-3, Dellavedova 1-1, Dozier 0-1, Len 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Fox 0-2), Washington 13-36 (Kuzma 4-11, Kispert 3-8, Goodwin 2-3, Beal 2-4, Avdija 1-2, Morris 1-2, Gill 0-1, Wright 0-1, J.Davis 0-2, Nunn 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 44 (Sabonis 9), Washington 46 (Avdija 11). Assists_Sacramento 34 (Sabonis 10), Washington 27 (Avdija 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento 22, Washington 18. A_18,529 (20,356)
