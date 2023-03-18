FGFTReb
SACRAMENTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes27:213-73-30-32111
Murray35:077-150-20-52119
Sabonis33:1410-1210-122-910230
Edwards18:573-31-21-2139
Fox26:216-120-31-27212
T.Davis29:278-130-10-70221
Monk23:236-120-00-46317
Mitchell18:452-30-00-2326
Metu10:331-30-02-6232
Dellavedova4:131-20-00-0003
Dozier4:131-20-00-2012
Ellis4:130-10-01-1010
Len4:130-10-00-1110
Totals240:0048-8614-237-443422132

Percentages: FG .558, FT .609.

3-Point Goals: 22-37, .595 (Monk 5-7, T.Davis 5-7, Murray 5-10, Edwards 2-2, Mitchell 2-2, Barnes 2-3, Dellavedova 1-1, Dozier 0-1, Len 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Fox 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Metu 3, Fox, Monk, Murray, Sabonis).

Turnovers: 8 (Fox 2, Len 2, Dozier, Monk, Sabonis, T.Davis).

Steals: 7 (Murray 2, T.Davis 2, Fox, Mitchell, Sabonis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kispert30:185-120-03-53113
Kuzma31:3312-235-60-73133
Gafford13:532-33-32-2347
Beal32:098-172-20-32320
Morris20:242-62-20-2307
Avdija28:131-90-03-11613
Wright20:011-22-21-2214
Gibson14:563-30-01-2346
Gill13:411-34-41-6036
J.Davis12:522-50-30-0004
Cooks5:300-00-01-2000
Goodwin5:303-50-00-1108
Huff5:301-13-30-3005
Nunn5:300-22-20-0102
Totals240:0041-9123-2712-462718118

Percentages: FG .451, FT .852.

3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Kuzma 4-11, Kispert 3-8, Goodwin 2-3, Beal 2-4, Avdija 1-2, Morris 1-2, Gill 0-1, Wright 0-1, J.Davis 0-2, Nunn 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Gill 2, Gafford, J.Davis, Wright).

Turnovers: 9 (Beal 4, Avdija, Cooks, Gafford, Gibson, Kispert).

Steals: 6 (Avdija, Gafford, Gill, Goodwin, Kuzma, Nunn).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sacramento37343328132
Washington33273226118

A_18,529 (20,356). T_2:07.

