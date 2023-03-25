PHOENIX (127)
Craig 1-6 0-0 2, Okogie 1-2 2-2 4, Biyombo 3-4 0-3 6, Booker 10-16 12-14 32, Paul 5-12 4-4 15, Warren 7-13 0-1 15, Ross 11-16 2-2 30, Landale 8-11 1-1 17, Payne 0-5 1-2 1, Shamet 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 48-89 22-29 127.
SACRAMENTO (135)
Barnes 7-12 7-9 23, Murray 5-7 0-0 13, Sabonis 10-15 7-8 27, Fox 7-15 4-4 19, Huerter 10-18 3-4 29, Edwards 1-2 0-0 2, Lyles 1-4 4-4 6, Metu 3-4 0-0 6, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, Monk 2-7 3-3 8. Totals 47-89 28-32 135.
|Phoenix
|30
|37
|26
|34
|—
|127
|Sacramento
|24
|32
|45
|34
|—
|135
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-29 (Ross 6-10, Shamet 1-2, Warren 1-4, Paul 1-5, Booker 0-1, Okogie 0-1, Craig 0-3, Payne 0-3), Sacramento 13-39 (Huerter 6-12, Murray 3-4, Barnes 2-5, Monk 1-4, Fox 1-6, Davis 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Lyles 0-2, Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 43 (Booker 8), Sacramento 33 (Huerter, Sabonis 9). Assists_Phoenix 33 (Paul 13), Sacramento 29 (Sabonis 9). Total Fouls_Phoenix 25, Sacramento 23. A_18,151 (17,608)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.