BROOKLYN (121)
Durant 8-15 11-11 27, O'Neale 1-4 0-0 3, Claxton 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 1-7 1-1 4, Sumner 4-9 9-9 18, Edwards 2-4 1-2 6, Simmons 5-7 1-2 11, Watanabe 4-8 0-0 11, Sharpe 2-4 2-2 7, Curry 3-6 2-2 9, Duke Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Mills 1-1 0-0 3, Thomas 4-8 3-4 12. Totals 40-81 30-33 121.
SACRAMENTO (153)
Barnes 5-8 4-4 16, Murray 2-6 0-0 4, Sabonis 6-6 5-5 17, Fox 5-12 3-5 14, Huerter 7-10 0-0 19, Holmes 2-2 0-0 5, Lyles 4-12 1-2 12, Metu 1-3 0-0 2, Okpala 1-1 4-4 6, Len 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 12-16 0-0 31, Dellavedova 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 3-4 2-3 8, Monk 6-9 2-2 15. Totals 56-93 21-25 153.
|Brooklyn
|30
|24
|28
|39
|—
|121
|Sacramento
|36
|37
|42
|38
|—
|153
3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 11-28 (Watanabe 3-5, Mills 1-1, Sharpe 1-1, Curry 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Edwards 1-3, O'Neale 1-4, Sumner 1-4, Harris 1-5, Durant 0-1), Sacramento 20-41 (Davis 7-10, Huerter 5-7, Lyles 3-8, Barnes 2-4, Holmes 1-1, Monk 1-2, Fox 1-5, Metu 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Murray 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 29 (Simmons 5), Sacramento 42 (Davis 9). Assists_Brooklyn 25 (Durant 6), Sacramento 39 (Fox 9). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 18, Sacramento 24. A_17,611 (17,608)
