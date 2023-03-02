AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox5534.1519-1007.51587-263272-346.786139725.4
Sabonis5934.5417-679.61424-69250-326.767110818.8
Barnes6132.7278-589.472102-270254-303.83891215.0
Huerter5830.2314-656.479150-38874-105.70585214.7
Monk5822.7282-619.456102-297139-154.90380513.9
Murray5929.8256-571.448147-35552-65.80071112.1
Lyles5516.2139-293.47461-16771-89.7984107.5
Davis4813.8123-281.43868-18331-35.8863457.2
Mitchell6018.1136-301.45248-14520-25.8003405.7
Metu4811.1100-165.6068-3232-43.7442405.0
Holmes358.747-69.6813-414-17.8241113.2
Queta46.36-8.7500-00-2.000123.0
Ellis94.06-10.6005-82-3.667192.1
Dellavedova266.213-37.3517-194-7.571371.4
Okpala357.116-38.4217-217-8.875461.3
Dozier52.22-4.5001-30-0.00051.0
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Len143.45-10.5000-13-4.750130.9
Burton23.00-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Edwards27.00-4.0000-20-0.00000.0
TEAM61242.02660-5345.498820-22281225-1534.7997365120.7
OPPONENTS61242.02683-5440.493741-19871095-1377.7957202118.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox262082344.33456.313516314718
Sabonis17555573012.44106.921705017627
Barnes622252874.71011.779046699
Huerter341621963.41723.01440648518
Monk291221512.62213.89523611713
Murray672072744.6681.21100464932
Lyles521502023.747.9670204525
Davis18981162.4591.2880364412
Mitchell1366791.31312.2870314913
Metu391141533.235.7661172815
Holmes2447712.05.146031311
Queta4592.21.370011
Ellis347.83.360211
Dellavedova189.3341.31606100
Okpala727341.013.4390777
Dozier022.40.000300
Moneke2021.01.520020
Len411151.15.4100060
Burton000.00.000000
Edwards1121.021.000000
TEAM5612012257342.2165327.112145430849202
OPPONENTS5901959254941.8159026.112863461852244

