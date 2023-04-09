|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|72
|33.6
|676-1321
|.512
|118-364
|343-440
|.780
|1813
|25.2
|Sabonis
|78
|34.8
|571-929
|.615
|31-83
|323-435
|.743
|1496
|19.2
|Huerter
|74
|29.5
|415-857
|.484
|203-506
|95-131
|.725
|1128
|15.2
|Barnes
|81
|32.6
|369-784
|.471
|127-346
|348-411
|.847
|1213
|15.0
|Monk
|76
|22.4
|355-791
|.449
|143-396
|184-207
|.889
|1037
|13.6
|Murray
|79
|29.8
|348-770
|.452
|204-493
|62-81
|.765
|962
|12.2
|Lyles
|73
|16.8
|186-404
|.460
|87-237
|101-124
|.815
|560
|7.7
|Davis
|63
|13.1
|152-355
|.428
|88-235
|34-41
|.829
|426
|6.8
|Mitchell
|80
|18.1
|181-399
|.454
|63-197
|25-31
|.806
|450
|5.6
|Metu
|65
|10.4
|127-215
|.591
|9-37
|49-67
|.731
|312
|4.8
|Edwards
|21
|14.1
|30-67
|.448
|15-42
|10-13
|.769
|85
|4.0
|Holmes
|41
|8.3
|55-87
|.632
|5-7
|15-19
|.789
|130
|3.2
|Queta
|4
|6.3
|6-8
|.750
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Len
|25
|6.0
|16-30
|.533
|0-2
|11-16
|.688
|43
|1.7
|Dellavedova
|32
|6.7
|17-50
|.340
|9-27
|4-7
|.571
|47
|1.5
|Ellis
|15
|3.8
|7-13
|.538
|6-10
|3-5
|.600
|23
|1.5
|Okpala
|35
|7.1
|16-38
|.421
|7-21
|7-8
|.875
|46
|1.3
|Dozier
|15
|3.7
|8-25
|.320
|2-13
|0-0
|.000
|18
|1.2
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Burton
|2
|3.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|81
|241.9
|3536-7147
|.495
|1117-3017
|1614-2040
|.791
|9803
|121.0
|OPPONENTS
|81
|241.9
|3547-7204
|.492
|1015-2712
|1463-1857
|.788
|9572
|118.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|39
|265
|304
|4.2
|444
|6.2
|172
|1
|83
|180
|23
|Sabonis
|246
|718
|964
|12.4
|568
|7.3
|277
|0
|65
|228
|37
|Huerter
|42
|208
|250
|3.4
|218
|2.9
|177
|0
|79
|95
|23
|Barnes
|87
|279
|366
|4.5
|128
|1.6
|102
|0
|57
|85
|10
|Monk
|32
|171
|203
|2.7
|295
|3.9
|125
|3
|49
|141
|20
|Murray
|89
|277
|366
|4.6
|96
|1.2
|160
|0
|60
|60
|42
|Lyles
|68
|230
|298
|4.1
|66
|.9
|96
|1
|27
|62
|31
|Davis
|20
|118
|138
|2.2
|67
|1.1
|103
|0
|43
|53
|12
|Mitchell
|16
|89
|105
|1.3
|185
|2.3
|112
|0
|44
|62
|15
|Metu
|47
|151
|198
|3.0
|40
|.6
|81
|1
|21
|32
|21
|Edwards
|16
|30
|46
|2.2
|21
|1.0
|33
|0
|11
|9
|5
|Holmes
|29
|49
|78
|1.9
|9
|.2
|50
|0
|3
|14
|11
|Queta
|4
|5
|9
|2.2
|1
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Len
|23
|32
|55
|2.2
|11
|.4
|27
|0
|3
|16
|9
|Dellavedova
|1
|12
|13
|.4
|41
|1.3
|20
|0
|7
|10
|0
|Ellis
|4
|4
|8
|.5
|5
|.3
|10
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Okpala
|7
|27
|34
|1.0
|13
|.4
|39
|0
|7
|7
|7
|Dozier
|0
|10
|10
|.7
|4
|.3
|5
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Burton
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|772
|2675
|3447
|42.6
|2213
|27.3
|1598
|7
|567
|1061
|269
|OPPONENTS
|780
|2629
|3409
|42.1
|2162
|26.7
|1696
|4
|587
|1101
|339
