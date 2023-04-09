AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox7233.6676-1321.512118-364343-440.780181325.2
Sabonis7834.8571-929.61531-83323-435.743149619.2
Huerter7429.5415-857.484203-50695-131.725112815.2
Barnes8132.6369-784.471127-346348-411.847121315.0
Monk7622.4355-791.449143-396184-207.889103713.6
Murray7929.8348-770.452204-49362-81.76596212.2
Lyles7316.8186-404.46087-237101-124.8155607.7
Davis6313.1152-355.42888-23534-41.8294266.8
Mitchell8018.1181-399.45463-19725-31.8064505.6
Metu6510.4127-215.5919-3749-67.7313124.8
Edwards2114.130-67.44815-4210-13.769854.0
Holmes418.355-87.6325-715-19.7891303.2
Queta46.36-8.7500-00-2.000123.0
Len256.016-30.5330-211-16.688431.7
Dellavedova326.717-50.3409-274-7.571471.5
Ellis153.87-13.5386-103-5.600231.5
Okpala357.116-38.4217-217-8.875461.3
Dozier153.78-25.3202-130-0.000181.2
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Burton23.00-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM81241.93536-7147.4951117-30171614-2040.7919803121.0
OPPONENTS81241.93547-7204.4921015-27121463-1857.7889572118.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox392653044.24446.217218318023
Sabonis24671896412.45687.327706522837
Huerter422082503.42182.91770799523
Barnes872793664.51281.61020578510
Monk321712032.72953.912534914120
Murray892773664.6961.21600606042
Lyles682302984.166.9961276231
Davis201181382.2671.11030435312
Mitchell16891051.31852.31120446215
Metu471511983.040.6811213221
Edwards1630462.2211.03301195
Holmes2949781.99.250031411
Queta4592.21.370011
Len2332552.211.42703169
Dellavedova11213.4411.32007100
Ellis448.55.3100511
Okpala727341.013.4390777
Dozier01010.74.350331
Moneke2021.01.520020
Burton000.00.000000
TEAM7722675344742.6221327.3159875671061269
OPPONENTS7802629340942.1216226.7169645871101339

