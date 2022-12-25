AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox2832.4238-476.50048-143126-160.78865023.2
Sabonis3133.6202-330.61214-36138-185.74655617.9
Huerter3031.5163-345.47286-20948-70.68646015.3
Monk3123.1154-342.45059-17575-82.91544214.3
Barnes3131.7133-278.47837-120127-157.80943013.9
Murray2928.8124-295.42067-17531-39.79534611.9
Davis2713.468-156.43638-10514-17.8241887.0
Mitchell3019.577-170.45324-7712-17.7061906.3
Lyles2513.652-122.42627-7817-25.6801485.9
Metu2511.152-89.5845-2116-20.8001255.0
Queta46.36-8.7500-00-2.000123.0
Holmes178.622-32.6882-34-6.667502.9
Okpala208.012-27.4444-126-61.000341.7
Len83.15-9.5560-01-2.500111.4
Dellavedova147.17-23.3043-101-3.333181.3
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Ellis33.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM31240.81316-2705.487414-1165616-793.7773662118.1
OPPONENTS31240.81329-2741.485346-943599-742.8073603116.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox121281405.01555.5781277012
Sabonis9029538512.42096.71120257615
Huerter1680963.2893.076033479
Monk1260722.31234.050120624
Barnes281391675.4571.843025414
Murray24871113.822.8630223518
Davis1257692.6351.354020248
Mitchell642481.6722.447015318
Lyles2246682.717.72707228
Metu1561763.016.62809175
Queta4592.21.370011
Holmes1020301.81.1230251
Okpala619251.29.5230334
Len3691.12.330000
Dellavedova145.4201.4120660
Moneke2021.01.520020
Ellis022.71.320000
TEAM2631051131442.483026.8650321444297
OPPONENTS2901028131842.577024.86681226435138

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

