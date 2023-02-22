|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|52
|34.0
|480-946
|.507
|80-246
|251-315
|.797
|1291
|24.8
|Sabonis
|55
|34.6
|389-637
|.611
|23-66
|233-305
|.764
|1034
|18.8
|Barnes
|57
|32.6
|260-552
|.471
|95-254
|233-280
|.832
|848
|14.9
|Huerter
|54
|30.5
|295-617
|.478
|143-365
|72-103
|.699
|805
|14.9
|Monk
|54
|22.6
|255-575
|.443
|90-274
|126-138
|.913
|726
|13.4
|Murray
|55
|29.5
|233-527
|.442
|137-330
|50-63
|.794
|653
|11.9
|Lyles
|51
|15.9
|124-265
|.468
|55-151
|65-79
|.823
|368
|7.2
|Davis
|44
|13.8
|113-257
|.440
|60-166
|27-30
|.900
|313
|7.1
|Mitchell
|56
|17.8
|125-281
|.445
|42-132
|20-25
|.800
|312
|5.6
|Metu
|44
|10.8
|91-150
|.607
|8-31
|30-37
|.811
|220
|5.0
|Holmes
|33
|9.1
|47-69
|.681
|3-4
|12-15
|.800
|109
|3.3
|Queta
|4
|6.3
|6-8
|.750
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Ellis
|9
|4.0
|6-10
|.600
|5-8
|2-3
|.667
|19
|2.1
|Dellavedova
|24
|6.1
|12-32
|.375
|6-15
|3-5
|.600
|33
|1.4
|Dozier
|4
|2.5
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|1.3
|Okpala
|35
|7.1
|16-38
|.421
|7-21
|7-8
|.875
|46
|1.3
|Len
|13
|3.5
|5-10
|.500
|0-1
|3-4
|.750
|13
|1.0
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Burton
|2
|3.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Edwards
|1
|10.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|57
|241.3
|2460-4982
|.494
|755-2068
|1134-1414
|.802
|6809
|119.5
|OPPONENTS
|57
|241.3
|2497-5065
|.493
|672-1829
|1013-1277
|.793
|6679
|117.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|25
|198
|223
|4.3
|322
|6.2
|128
|1
|55
|138
|18
|Sabonis
|164
|511
|675
|12.3
|379
|6.9
|204
|0
|46
|158
|25
|Barnes
|55
|207
|262
|4.6
|90
|1.6
|73
|0
|43
|65
|7
|Huerter
|32
|150
|182
|3.4
|158
|2.9
|136
|0
|60
|75
|18
|Monk
|27
|113
|140
|2.6
|209
|3.9
|85
|2
|36
|107
|13
|Murray
|61
|192
|253
|4.6
|59
|1.1
|105
|0
|40
|49
|29
|Lyles
|46
|138
|184
|3.6
|42
|.8
|60
|0
|17
|41
|24
|Davis
|17
|90
|107
|2.4
|56
|1.3
|80
|0
|35
|38
|11
|Mitchell
|12
|63
|75
|1.3
|118
|2.1
|78
|0
|28
|46
|11
|Metu
|32
|100
|132
|3.0
|31
|.7
|57
|1
|12
|26
|14
|Holmes
|24
|47
|71
|2.2
|5
|.2
|45
|0
|3
|12
|11
|Queta
|4
|5
|9
|2.2
|1
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ellis
|3
|4
|7
|.8
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Dellavedova
|1
|7
|8
|.3
|33
|1.4
|14
|0
|6
|8
|0
|Dozier
|0
|2
|2
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Okpala
|7
|27
|34
|1.0
|13
|.4
|39
|0
|7
|7
|7
|Len
|4
|11
|15
|1.2
|5
|.4
|9
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Burton
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|2
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|516
|1866
|2382
|41.8
|1527
|26.8
|1128
|5
|393
|778
|190
|OPPONENTS
|553
|1842
|2395
|42.0
|1473
|25.8
|1194
|3
|422
|791
|237
