AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox5234.0480-946.50780-246251-315.797129124.8
Sabonis5534.6389-637.61123-66233-305.764103418.8
Barnes5732.6260-552.47195-254233-280.83284814.9
Huerter5430.5295-617.478143-36572-103.69980514.9
Monk5422.6255-575.44390-274126-138.91372613.4
Murray5529.5233-527.442137-33050-63.79465311.9
Lyles5115.9124-265.46855-15165-79.8233687.2
Davis4413.8113-257.44060-16627-30.9003137.1
Mitchell5617.8125-281.44542-13220-25.8003125.6
Metu4410.891-150.6078-3130-37.8112205.0
Holmes339.147-69.6813-412-15.8001093.3
Queta46.36-8.7500-00-2.000123.0
Ellis94.06-10.6005-82-3.667192.1
Dellavedova246.112-32.3756-153-5.600331.4
Dozier42.52-3.6671-20-0.00051.3
Okpala357.116-38.4217-217-8.875461.3
Len133.55-10.5000-13-4.750131.0
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Burton23.00-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Edwards110.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM57241.32460-4982.494755-20681134-1414.8026809119.5
OPPONENTS57241.32497-5065.493672-18291013-1277.7936679117.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox251982234.33226.212815513818
Sabonis16451167512.33796.920404615825
Barnes552072624.6901.673043657
Huerter321501823.41582.91360607518
Monk271131402.62093.98523610713
Murray611922534.6591.11050404929
Lyles461381843.642.8600174124
Davis17901072.4561.3800353811
Mitchell1263751.31182.1780284611
Metu321001323.031.7571122614
Holmes2447712.25.245031211
Queta4592.21.370011
Ellis347.83.360211
Dellavedova178.3331.4140680
Dozier022.50.000300
Okpala727341.013.4390777
Len411151.25.490040
Moneke2021.01.520020
Burton000.00.000000
Edwards0111.022.000000
TEAM5161866238241.8152726.811285393778190
OPPONENTS5531842239542.0147325.811943422791237

