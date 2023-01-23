|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|42
|33.5
|380-750
|.507
|68-206
|187-239
|.782
|1015
|24.2
|Sabonis
|43
|34.4
|298-488
|.611
|19-52
|192-255
|.753
|807
|18.8
|Huerter
|42
|31.2
|240-495
|.485
|121-292
|62-86
|.721
|663
|15.8
|Barnes
|45
|32.6
|214-441
|.485
|77-204
|191-232
|.823
|696
|15.5
|Monk
|44
|22.1
|201-473
|.425
|74-237
|103-114
|.904
|579
|13.2
|Murray
|43
|29.3
|186-417
|.446
|105-254
|45-56
|.804
|522
|12.1
|Lyles
|39
|15.3
|92-202
|.455
|42-119
|43-56
|.768
|269
|6.9
|Davis
|34
|13.0
|79-188
|.420
|43-124
|19-22
|.864
|220
|6.5
|Mitchell
|44
|18.5
|107-232
|.461
|37-108
|14-19
|.737
|265
|6.0
|Metu
|33
|10.7
|68-114
|.596
|5-21
|23-27
|.852
|164
|5.0
|Holmes
|29
|9.4
|42-60
|.700
|3-4
|9-11
|.818
|96
|3.3
|Queta
|4
|6.3
|6-8
|.750
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Dellavedova
|19
|5.9
|10-26
|.385
|5-12
|1-3
|.333
|26
|1.4
|Okpala
|33
|7.3
|16-36
|.444
|7-20
|6-6
|1.000
|45
|1.4
|Len
|11
|3.6
|5-10
|.500
|0-1
|3-4
|.750
|13
|1.2
|Dozier
|3
|2.3
|1-2
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.0
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellis
|5
|2.2
|1-2
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.6
|TEAM
|45
|240.6
|1947-3946
|.493
|608-1658
|898-1134
|.792
|5400
|120.0
|OPPONENTS
|45
|240.6
|1957-3995
|.490
|512-1416
|842-1053
|.800
|5268
|117.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|17
|164
|181
|4.3
|251
|6.0
|101
|1
|37
|106
|14
|Sabonis
|129
|411
|540
|12.6
|314
|7.3
|155
|0
|31
|116
|20
|Huerter
|25
|115
|140
|3.3
|126
|3.0
|110
|0
|48
|63
|12
|Barnes
|44
|179
|223
|5.0
|77
|1.7
|62
|0
|35
|55
|6
|Monk
|20
|86
|106
|2.4
|169
|3.8
|72
|2
|27
|82
|11
|Murray
|45
|135
|180
|4.2
|40
|.9
|91
|0
|34
|41
|24
|Lyles
|40
|103
|143
|3.7
|30
|.8
|48
|0
|11
|31
|19
|Davis
|15
|69
|84
|2.5
|43
|1.3
|61
|0
|26
|30
|9
|Mitchell
|9
|54
|63
|1.4
|95
|2.2
|67
|0
|24
|39
|11
|Metu
|26
|76
|102
|3.1
|21
|.6
|44
|1
|9
|21
|7
|Holmes
|21
|44
|65
|2.2
|5
|.2
|39
|0
|3
|11
|9
|Queta
|4
|5
|9
|2.2
|1
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dellavedova
|1
|5
|6
|.3
|23
|1.2
|12
|0
|6
|6
|0
|Okpala
|7
|27
|34
|1.0
|13
|.4
|39
|0
|6
|7
|7
|Len
|3
|10
|13
|1.2
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Dozier
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ellis
|0
|2
|2
|.4
|1
|.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|408
|1486
|1894
|42.1
|1213
|27.0
|919
|5
|298
|614
|150
|OPPONENTS
|434
|1459
|1893
|42.1
|1136
|25.2
|965
|3
|326
|617
|193
