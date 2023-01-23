AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox4233.5380-750.50768-206187-239.782101524.2
Sabonis4334.4298-488.61119-52192-255.75380718.8
Huerter4231.2240-495.485121-29262-86.72166315.8
Barnes4532.6214-441.48577-204191-232.82369615.5
Monk4422.1201-473.42574-237103-114.90457913.2
Murray4329.3186-417.446105-25445-56.80452212.1
Lyles3915.392-202.45542-11943-56.7682696.9
Davis3413.079-188.42043-12419-22.8642206.5
Mitchell4418.5107-232.46137-10814-19.7372656.0
Metu3310.768-114.5965-2123-27.8521645.0
Holmes299.442-60.7003-49-11.818963.3
Queta46.36-8.7500-00-2.000123.0
Dellavedova195.910-26.3855-121-3.333261.4
Okpala337.316-36.4447-206-61.000451.4
Len113.65-10.5000-13-4.750131.2
Dozier32.31-2.5001-20-0.00031.0
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Ellis52.21-2.5001-20-0.00030.6
TEAM45240.61947-3946.493608-1658898-1134.7925400120.0
OPPONENTS45240.61957-3995.490512-1416842-1053.8005268117.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox171641814.32516.010113710614
Sabonis12941154012.63147.315503111620
Huerter251151403.31263.01100486312
Barnes441792235.0771.762035556
Monk20861062.41693.8722278211
Murray451351804.240.9910344124
Lyles401031433.730.8480113119
Davis1569842.5431.361026309
Mitchell954631.4952.2670243911
Metu26761023.121.64419217
Holmes2144652.25.23903119
Queta4592.21.370011
Dellavedova156.3231.2120660
Okpala727341.013.4390677
Len310131.23.370030
Dozier011.30.000100
Moneke2021.01.520020
Ellis022.41.220000
TEAM4081486189442.1121327.09195298614150
OPPONENTS4341459189342.1113625.29653326617193

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you