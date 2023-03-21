AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox6434.0608-1178.516108-317306-398.769163025.5
Sabonis6934.8498-818.60927-76294-383.768131719.1
Barnes7132.8323-686.471117-314301-355.848106415.0
Huerter6629.6363-746.487180-44184-118.71299015.0
Monk6822.6320-711.450127-354167-189.88493413.7
Murray6929.6293-659.445172-42359-76.77681711.8
Lyles6316.9167-348.48076-20188-110.8004987.9
Davis5613.2133-307.43374-19932-38.8423726.6
Mitchell7017.8156-342.45655-16622-28.7863895.6
Metu5810.9117-196.5979-3643-57.7542864.9
Edwards1015.215-33.4558-216-8.750444.4
Holmes358.747-69.6813-414-17.8241113.2
Queta46.36-8.7500-00-2.000123.0
Ellis123.87-13.5386-102-3.667221.8
Dellavedova296.414-44.3188-244-7.571401.4
Okpala357.116-38.4217-217-8.875461.3
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Dozier92.03-8.3751-50-0.00070.8
Len183.25-12.4170-23-4.750130.7
Burton23.00-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM71241.83092-6220.497978-26151432-1803.7948594121.0
OPPONENTS71241.83115-6319.493886-23761284-1622.7928400118.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox332402734.33956.215817716720
Sabonis21864486212.54967.225005720136
Barnes692633324.71131.6950487710
Huerter371752123.21932.91600708819
Monk311511822.72683.911324213417
Murray752433184.6791.11320555537
Lyles571922494.0611.0811225427
Davis181101282.3611.1950404712
Mitchell1478921.31522.2970345613
Metu441341783.140.7771202921
Edwards715222.28.8180251
Holmes2447712.05.146031311
Queta4592.21.370011
Ellis448.73.370311
Dellavedova11011.4361.21706100
Okpala727341.013.4390777
Moneke2021.01.520020
Dozier055.60.020310
Len41317.96.3120090
Burton000.00.000000
TEAM6492356300542.3193127.214086489957233
OPPONENTS6782307298542.0187526.415064529966286

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you