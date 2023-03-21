|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|64
|34.0
|608-1178
|.516
|108-317
|306-398
|.769
|1630
|25.5
|Sabonis
|69
|34.8
|498-818
|.609
|27-76
|294-383
|.768
|1317
|19.1
|Barnes
|71
|32.8
|323-686
|.471
|117-314
|301-355
|.848
|1064
|15.0
|Huerter
|66
|29.6
|363-746
|.487
|180-441
|84-118
|.712
|990
|15.0
|Monk
|68
|22.6
|320-711
|.450
|127-354
|167-189
|.884
|934
|13.7
|Murray
|69
|29.6
|293-659
|.445
|172-423
|59-76
|.776
|817
|11.8
|Lyles
|63
|16.9
|167-348
|.480
|76-201
|88-110
|.800
|498
|7.9
|Davis
|56
|13.2
|133-307
|.433
|74-199
|32-38
|.842
|372
|6.6
|Mitchell
|70
|17.8
|156-342
|.456
|55-166
|22-28
|.786
|389
|5.6
|Metu
|58
|10.9
|117-196
|.597
|9-36
|43-57
|.754
|286
|4.9
|Edwards
|10
|15.2
|15-33
|.455
|8-21
|6-8
|.750
|44
|4.4
|Holmes
|35
|8.7
|47-69
|.681
|3-4
|14-17
|.824
|111
|3.2
|Queta
|4
|6.3
|6-8
|.750
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Ellis
|12
|3.8
|7-13
|.538
|6-10
|2-3
|.667
|22
|1.8
|Dellavedova
|29
|6.4
|14-44
|.318
|8-24
|4-7
|.571
|40
|1.4
|Okpala
|35
|7.1
|16-38
|.421
|7-21
|7-8
|.875
|46
|1.3
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Dozier
|9
|2.0
|3-8
|.375
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.8
|Len
|18
|3.2
|5-12
|.417
|0-2
|3-4
|.750
|13
|0.7
|Burton
|2
|3.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|71
|241.8
|3092-6220
|.497
|978-2615
|1432-1803
|.794
|8594
|121.0
|OPPONENTS
|71
|241.8
|3115-6319
|.493
|886-2376
|1284-1622
|.792
|8400
|118.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|33
|240
|273
|4.3
|395
|6.2
|158
|1
|77
|167
|20
|Sabonis
|218
|644
|862
|12.5
|496
|7.2
|250
|0
|57
|201
|36
|Barnes
|69
|263
|332
|4.7
|113
|1.6
|95
|0
|48
|77
|10
|Huerter
|37
|175
|212
|3.2
|193
|2.9
|160
|0
|70
|88
|19
|Monk
|31
|151
|182
|2.7
|268
|3.9
|113
|2
|42
|134
|17
|Murray
|75
|243
|318
|4.6
|79
|1.1
|132
|0
|55
|55
|37
|Lyles
|57
|192
|249
|4.0
|61
|1.0
|81
|1
|22
|54
|27
|Davis
|18
|110
|128
|2.3
|61
|1.1
|95
|0
|40
|47
|12
|Mitchell
|14
|78
|92
|1.3
|152
|2.2
|97
|0
|34
|56
|13
|Metu
|44
|134
|178
|3.1
|40
|.7
|77
|1
|20
|29
|21
|Edwards
|7
|15
|22
|2.2
|8
|.8
|18
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Holmes
|24
|47
|71
|2.0
|5
|.1
|46
|0
|3
|13
|11
|Queta
|4
|5
|9
|2.2
|1
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ellis
|4
|4
|8
|.7
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Dellavedova
|1
|10
|11
|.4
|36
|1.2
|17
|0
|6
|10
|0
|Okpala
|7
|27
|34
|1.0
|13
|.4
|39
|0
|7
|7
|7
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Dozier
|0
|5
|5
|.6
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Len
|4
|13
|17
|.9
|6
|.3
|12
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Burton
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|649
|2356
|3005
|42.3
|1931
|27.2
|1408
|6
|489
|957
|233
|OPPONENTS
|678
|2307
|2985
|42.0
|1875
|26.4
|1506
|4
|529
|966
|286
