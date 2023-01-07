AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox3433.0301-597.50457-169153-192.79781223.9
Sabonis3634.1249-400.62318-43158-211.74967418.7
Huerter3631.4203-419.484106-25259-81.72857115.9
Monk3723.0182-413.44167-20790-99.90952114.1
Barnes3731.7161-347.46448-153148-181.81851814.0
Murray3528.8146-344.42478-20133-43.76740311.5
Davis2912.769-158.43738-10514-17.8241906.6
Mitchell3619.590-198.45526-8612-17.7062186.1
Lyles3114.564-152.42131-9621-29.7241805.8
Metu2610.753-90.5895-2116-20.8001274.9
Queta46.36-8.7500-00-2.000123.0
Holmes239.529-46.6302-37-9.778672.9
Okpala257.813-28.4645-136-61.000371.5
Len104.05-10.5000-13-4.750131.3
Dellavedova156.77-23.3043-101-3.333181.2
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Ellis33.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM37240.71579-3236.488484-1361721-916.7874363117.9
OPPONENTS37240.71594-3268.488412-1145720-886.8134320116.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox131451584.61995.9871329014
Sabonis10933944812.42426.71330299117
Huerter19981173.21042.995040579
Monk1669852.31443.958124745
Barnes361611975.3651.851033484
Murray341011353.929.8720293622
Davis1257692.4351.256020248
Mitchell747541.5882.455020368
Lyles31761073.526.836092813
Metu1562773.016.62809175
Queta4592.21.370011
Holmes1532472.03.1340386
Okpala623291.210.4340667
Len310131.33.370030
Dellavedova145.3201.3120660
Moneke2021.01.520020
Ellis022.71.320000
TEAM3231231155442.098726.77693260527119
OPPONENTS3541220157442.593225.27881280519166

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

