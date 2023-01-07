|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|34
|33.0
|301-597
|.504
|57-169
|153-192
|.797
|812
|23.9
|Sabonis
|36
|34.1
|249-400
|.623
|18-43
|158-211
|.749
|674
|18.7
|Huerter
|36
|31.4
|203-419
|.484
|106-252
|59-81
|.728
|571
|15.9
|Monk
|37
|23.0
|182-413
|.441
|67-207
|90-99
|.909
|521
|14.1
|Barnes
|37
|31.7
|161-347
|.464
|48-153
|148-181
|.818
|518
|14.0
|Murray
|35
|28.8
|146-344
|.424
|78-201
|33-43
|.767
|403
|11.5
|Davis
|29
|12.7
|69-158
|.437
|38-105
|14-17
|.824
|190
|6.6
|Mitchell
|36
|19.5
|90-198
|.455
|26-86
|12-17
|.706
|218
|6.1
|Lyles
|31
|14.5
|64-152
|.421
|31-96
|21-29
|.724
|180
|5.8
|Metu
|26
|10.7
|53-90
|.589
|5-21
|16-20
|.800
|127
|4.9
|Queta
|4
|6.3
|6-8
|.750
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Holmes
|23
|9.5
|29-46
|.630
|2-3
|7-9
|.778
|67
|2.9
|Okpala
|25
|7.8
|13-28
|.464
|5-13
|6-6
|1.000
|37
|1.5
|Len
|10
|4.0
|5-10
|.500
|0-1
|3-4
|.750
|13
|1.3
|Dellavedova
|15
|6.7
|7-23
|.304
|3-10
|1-3
|.333
|18
|1.2
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellis
|3
|3.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|37
|240.7
|1579-3236
|.488
|484-1361
|721-916
|.787
|4363
|117.9
|OPPONENTS
|37
|240.7
|1594-3268
|.488
|412-1145
|720-886
|.813
|4320
|116.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|13
|145
|158
|4.6
|199
|5.9
|87
|1
|32
|90
|14
|Sabonis
|109
|339
|448
|12.4
|242
|6.7
|133
|0
|29
|91
|17
|Huerter
|19
|98
|117
|3.2
|104
|2.9
|95
|0
|40
|57
|9
|Monk
|16
|69
|85
|2.3
|144
|3.9
|58
|1
|24
|74
|5
|Barnes
|36
|161
|197
|5.3
|65
|1.8
|51
|0
|33
|48
|4
|Murray
|34
|101
|135
|3.9
|29
|.8
|72
|0
|29
|36
|22
|Davis
|12
|57
|69
|2.4
|35
|1.2
|56
|0
|20
|24
|8
|Mitchell
|7
|47
|54
|1.5
|88
|2.4
|55
|0
|20
|36
|8
|Lyles
|31
|76
|107
|3.5
|26
|.8
|36
|0
|9
|28
|13
|Metu
|15
|62
|77
|3.0
|16
|.6
|28
|0
|9
|17
|5
|Queta
|4
|5
|9
|2.2
|1
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Holmes
|15
|32
|47
|2.0
|3
|.1
|34
|0
|3
|8
|6
|Okpala
|6
|23
|29
|1.2
|10
|.4
|34
|0
|6
|6
|7
|Len
|3
|10
|13
|1.3
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Dellavedova
|1
|4
|5
|.3
|20
|1.3
|12
|0
|6
|6
|0
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ellis
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|323
|1231
|1554
|42.0
|987
|26.7
|769
|3
|260
|527
|119
|OPPONENTS
|354
|1220
|1574
|42.5
|932
|25.2
|788
|1
|280
|519
|166
