AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox3833.0335-664.50563-187172-215.80090523.8
Sabonis4034.3279-455.61319-49178-239.74575518.9
Huerter3831.3215-446.482113-26959-81.72860215.8
Barnes4131.9189-393.48164-180167-203.82360914.9
Monk4022.8195-444.43973-22398-108.90756114.0
Murray3928.6165-381.43392-22836-46.78345811.7
Lyles3515.182-181.45340-11134-45.7562386.8
Davis3313.379-187.42243-12319-22.8642206.7
Mitchell4019.196-213.45131-9712-17.7062355.9
Metu2910.660-100.6005-2119-23.8261445.0
Queta46.36-8.7500-00-2.000123.0
Holmes278.833-51.6473-47-9.778762.8
Okpala298.016-34.4717-186-61.000451.6
Dellavedova195.910-26.3855-121-3.333261.4
Len104.05-10.5000-13-4.750131.3
Dozier32.31-2.5001-20-0.00031.0
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Ellis52.21-2.5001-20-0.00030.6
TEAM41240.61768-3599.491560-1527811-1025.7914907119.7
OPPONENTS41240.61772-3627.489463-1288789-981.8044796117.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox171521694.42316.19313410114
Sabonis12037949912.52827.114503110420
Huerter211051263.31112.91030436010
Barnes421672095.1701.755035505
Monk1977962.41543.963224777
Murray371101473.836.9840333923
Lyles36931293.730.9420113018
Davis1569842.5431.361025309
Mitchell951601.5912.3600223810
Metu1970893.119.73619195
Queta4592.21.370011
Holmes1835532.04.1380397
Okpala726331.113.4390667
Dellavedova156.3231.2120660
Len310131.33.370030
Dozier011.30.000100
Moneke2021.01.520020
Ellis022.41.220000
TEAM3701357172742.1111327.18495283575136
OPPONENTS3931342173542.3103525.28783308577183

