|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|38
|33.0
|335-664
|.505
|63-187
|172-215
|.800
|905
|23.8
|Sabonis
|40
|34.3
|279-455
|.613
|19-49
|178-239
|.745
|755
|18.9
|Huerter
|38
|31.3
|215-446
|.482
|113-269
|59-81
|.728
|602
|15.8
|Barnes
|41
|31.9
|189-393
|.481
|64-180
|167-203
|.823
|609
|14.9
|Monk
|40
|22.8
|195-444
|.439
|73-223
|98-108
|.907
|561
|14.0
|Murray
|39
|28.6
|165-381
|.433
|92-228
|36-46
|.783
|458
|11.7
|Lyles
|35
|15.1
|82-181
|.453
|40-111
|34-45
|.756
|238
|6.8
|Davis
|33
|13.3
|79-187
|.422
|43-123
|19-22
|.864
|220
|6.7
|Mitchell
|40
|19.1
|96-213
|.451
|31-97
|12-17
|.706
|235
|5.9
|Metu
|29
|10.6
|60-100
|.600
|5-21
|19-23
|.826
|144
|5.0
|Queta
|4
|6.3
|6-8
|.750
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Holmes
|27
|8.8
|33-51
|.647
|3-4
|7-9
|.778
|76
|2.8
|Okpala
|29
|8.0
|16-34
|.471
|7-18
|6-6
|1.000
|45
|1.6
|Dellavedova
|19
|5.9
|10-26
|.385
|5-12
|1-3
|.333
|26
|1.4
|Len
|10
|4.0
|5-10
|.500
|0-1
|3-4
|.750
|13
|1.3
|Dozier
|3
|2.3
|1-2
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.0
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellis
|5
|2.2
|1-2
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.6
|TEAM
|41
|240.6
|1768-3599
|.491
|560-1527
|811-1025
|.791
|4907
|119.7
|OPPONENTS
|41
|240.6
|1772-3627
|.489
|463-1288
|789-981
|.804
|4796
|117.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|17
|152
|169
|4.4
|231
|6.1
|93
|1
|34
|101
|14
|Sabonis
|120
|379
|499
|12.5
|282
|7.1
|145
|0
|31
|104
|20
|Huerter
|21
|105
|126
|3.3
|111
|2.9
|103
|0
|43
|60
|10
|Barnes
|42
|167
|209
|5.1
|70
|1.7
|55
|0
|35
|50
|5
|Monk
|19
|77
|96
|2.4
|154
|3.9
|63
|2
|24
|77
|7
|Murray
|37
|110
|147
|3.8
|36
|.9
|84
|0
|33
|39
|23
|Lyles
|36
|93
|129
|3.7
|30
|.9
|42
|0
|11
|30
|18
|Davis
|15
|69
|84
|2.5
|43
|1.3
|61
|0
|25
|30
|9
|Mitchell
|9
|51
|60
|1.5
|91
|2.3
|60
|0
|22
|38
|10
|Metu
|19
|70
|89
|3.1
|19
|.7
|36
|1
|9
|19
|5
|Queta
|4
|5
|9
|2.2
|1
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Holmes
|18
|35
|53
|2.0
|4
|.1
|38
|0
|3
|9
|7
|Okpala
|7
|26
|33
|1.1
|13
|.4
|39
|0
|6
|6
|7
|Dellavedova
|1
|5
|6
|.3
|23
|1.2
|12
|0
|6
|6
|0
|Len
|3
|10
|13
|1.3
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Dozier
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ellis
|0
|2
|2
|.4
|1
|.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|370
|1357
|1727
|42.1
|1113
|27.1
|849
|5
|283
|575
|136
|OPPONENTS
|393
|1342
|1735
|42.3
|1035
|25.2
|878
|3
|308
|577
|183
