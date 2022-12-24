|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|28
|32.4
|238-476
|.500
|48-143
|126-160
|.788
|650
|23.2
|Sabonis
|31
|33.6
|202-330
|.612
|14-36
|138-185
|.746
|556
|17.9
|Huerter
|30
|31.5
|163-345
|.472
|86-209
|48-70
|.686
|460
|15.3
|Monk
|31
|23.1
|154-342
|.450
|59-175
|75-82
|.915
|442
|14.3
|Barnes
|31
|31.7
|133-278
|.478
|37-120
|127-157
|.809
|430
|13.9
|Murray
|29
|28.8
|124-295
|.420
|67-175
|31-39
|.795
|346
|11.9
|Davis
|27
|13.4
|68-156
|.436
|38-105
|14-17
|.824
|188
|7.0
|Mitchell
|30
|19.5
|77-170
|.453
|24-77
|12-17
|.706
|190
|6.3
|Lyles
|25
|13.6
|52-122
|.426
|27-78
|17-25
|.680
|148
|5.9
|Metu
|25
|11.1
|52-89
|.584
|5-21
|16-20
|.800
|125
|5.0
|Queta
|4
|6.3
|6-8
|.750
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Holmes
|17
|8.6
|22-32
|.688
|2-3
|4-6
|.667
|50
|2.9
|Okpala
|20
|8.0
|12-27
|.444
|4-12
|6-6
|1.000
|34
|1.7
|Len
|8
|3.1
|5-9
|.556
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|11
|1.4
|Dellavedova
|14
|7.1
|7-23
|.304
|3-10
|1-3
|.333
|18
|1.3
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellis
|3
|3.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|31
|240.8
|1316-2705
|.487
|414-1165
|616-793
|.777
|3662
|118.1
|OPPONENTS
|31
|240.8
|1329-2741
|.485
|346-943
|599-742
|.807
|3603
|116.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|12
|128
|140
|5.0
|155
|5.5
|78
|1
|27
|70
|12
|Sabonis
|90
|295
|385
|12.4
|209
|6.7
|112
|0
|25
|76
|15
|Huerter
|16
|80
|96
|3.2
|89
|3.0
|76
|0
|33
|47
|9
|Monk
|12
|60
|72
|2.3
|123
|4.0
|50
|1
|20
|62
|4
|Barnes
|28
|139
|167
|5.4
|57
|1.8
|43
|0
|25
|41
|4
|Murray
|24
|87
|111
|3.8
|22
|.8
|63
|0
|22
|35
|18
|Davis
|12
|57
|69
|2.6
|35
|1.3
|54
|0
|20
|24
|8
|Mitchell
|6
|42
|48
|1.6
|72
|2.4
|47
|0
|15
|31
|8
|Lyles
|22
|46
|68
|2.7
|17
|.7
|27
|0
|7
|22
|8
|Metu
|15
|61
|76
|3.0
|16
|.6
|28
|0
|9
|17
|5
|Queta
|4
|5
|9
|2.2
|1
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Holmes
|10
|20
|30
|1.8
|1
|.1
|23
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Okpala
|6
|19
|25
|1.2
|9
|.5
|23
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Len
|3
|6
|9
|1.1
|2
|.3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dellavedova
|1
|4
|5
|.4
|20
|1.4
|12
|0
|6
|6
|0
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ellis
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|263
|1051
|1314
|42.4
|830
|26.8
|650
|3
|214
|442
|97
|OPPONENTS
|290
|1028
|1318
|42.5
|770
|24.8
|668
|1
|226
|435
|138
