|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|55
|34.1
|519-1007
|.515
|87-263
|272-346
|.786
|1397
|25.4
|Sabonis
|59
|34.5
|417-679
|.614
|24-69
|250-326
|.767
|1108
|18.8
|Barnes
|61
|32.7
|278-589
|.472
|102-270
|254-303
|.838
|912
|15.0
|Huerter
|58
|30.2
|314-656
|.479
|150-388
|74-105
|.705
|852
|14.7
|Monk
|58
|22.7
|282-619
|.456
|102-297
|139-154
|.903
|805
|13.9
|Murray
|59
|29.8
|256-571
|.448
|147-355
|52-65
|.800
|711
|12.1
|Lyles
|55
|16.2
|139-293
|.474
|61-167
|71-89
|.798
|410
|7.5
|Davis
|48
|13.8
|123-281
|.438
|68-183
|31-35
|.886
|345
|7.2
|Mitchell
|60
|18.1
|136-301
|.452
|48-145
|20-25
|.800
|340
|5.7
|Metu
|48
|11.1
|100-165
|.606
|8-32
|32-43
|.744
|240
|5.0
|Holmes
|35
|8.7
|47-69
|.681
|3-4
|14-17
|.824
|111
|3.2
|Queta
|4
|6.3
|6-8
|.750
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Ellis
|9
|4.0
|6-10
|.600
|5-8
|2-3
|.667
|19
|2.1
|Dellavedova
|26
|6.2
|13-37
|.351
|7-19
|4-7
|.571
|37
|1.4
|Okpala
|35
|7.1
|16-38
|.421
|7-21
|7-8
|.875
|46
|1.3
|Dozier
|5
|2.2
|2-4
|.500
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|5
|1.0
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Len
|14
|3.4
|5-10
|.500
|0-1
|3-4
|.750
|13
|0.9
|Burton
|2
|3.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Edwards
|2
|7.0
|0-4
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|61
|242.0
|2660-5345
|.498
|820-2228
|1225-1534
|.799
|7365
|120.7
|OPPONENTS
|61
|242.0
|2683-5440
|.493
|741-1987
|1095-1377
|.795
|7202
|118.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|26
|208
|234
|4.3
|345
|6.3
|135
|1
|63
|147
|18
|Sabonis
|175
|555
|730
|12.4
|410
|6.9
|217
|0
|50
|176
|27
|Barnes
|62
|225
|287
|4.7
|101
|1.7
|79
|0
|46
|69
|9
|Huerter
|34
|162
|196
|3.4
|172
|3.0
|144
|0
|64
|85
|18
|Monk
|29
|122
|151
|2.6
|221
|3.8
|95
|2
|36
|117
|13
|Murray
|67
|207
|274
|4.6
|68
|1.2
|110
|0
|46
|49
|32
|Lyles
|52
|150
|202
|3.7
|47
|.9
|67
|0
|20
|45
|25
|Davis
|18
|98
|116
|2.4
|59
|1.2
|88
|0
|36
|44
|12
|Mitchell
|13
|66
|79
|1.3
|131
|2.2
|87
|0
|31
|49
|13
|Metu
|39
|114
|153
|3.2
|35
|.7
|66
|1
|17
|28
|15
|Holmes
|24
|47
|71
|2.0
|5
|.1
|46
|0
|3
|13
|11
|Queta
|4
|5
|9
|2.2
|1
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ellis
|3
|4
|7
|.8
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Dellavedova
|1
|8
|9
|.3
|34
|1.3
|16
|0
|6
|10
|0
|Okpala
|7
|27
|34
|1.0
|13
|.4
|39
|0
|7
|7
|7
|Dozier
|0
|2
|2
|.4
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Len
|4
|11
|15
|1.1
|5
|.4
|10
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Burton
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|561
|2012
|2573
|42.2
|1653
|27.1
|1214
|5
|430
|849
|202
|OPPONENTS
|590
|1959
|2549
|41.8
|1590
|26.1
|1286
|3
|461
|852
|244
