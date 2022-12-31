|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|31
|32.7
|270-537
|.503
|54-159
|137-174
|.787
|731
|23.6
|Sabonis
|33
|33.8
|226-360
|.628
|18-40
|145-196
|.740
|615
|18.6
|Huerter
|33
|31.2
|185-382
|.484
|97-230
|50-72
|.694
|517
|15.7
|Monk
|34
|23.2
|171-380
|.450
|63-192
|87-96
|.906
|492
|14.5
|Barnes
|34
|31.5
|143-307
|.466
|39-130
|136-169
|.805
|461
|13.6
|Murray
|32
|28.6
|133-313
|.425
|71-185
|32-42
|.762
|369
|11.5
|Davis
|27
|13.4
|68-156
|.436
|38-105
|14-17
|.824
|188
|7.0
|Mitchell
|33
|19.6
|85-187
|.455
|25-82
|12-17
|.706
|207
|6.3
|Lyles
|28
|14.6
|60-141
|.426
|30-89
|19-27
|.704
|169
|6.0
|Metu
|25
|11.1
|52-89
|.584
|5-21
|16-20
|.800
|125
|5.0
|Holmes
|20
|9.6
|28-42
|.667
|2-3
|7-9
|.778
|65
|3.3
|Queta
|4
|6.3
|6-8
|.750
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Okpala
|23
|7.9
|13-28
|.464
|5-13
|6-6
|1.000
|37
|1.6
|Len
|9
|4.3
|5-10
|.500
|0-1
|3-4
|.750
|13
|1.4
|Dellavedova
|14
|7.1
|7-23
|.304
|3-10
|1-3
|.333
|18
|1.3
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellis
|3
|3.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|34
|240.7
|1453-2966
|.490
|450-1261
|665-856
|.777
|4021
|118.3
|OPPONENTS
|34
|240.7
|1465-2996
|.489
|379-1039
|658-811
|.811
|3967
|116.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|12
|134
|146
|4.7
|182
|5.9
|82
|1
|28
|80
|12
|Sabonis
|96
|310
|406
|12.3
|222
|6.7
|120
|0
|26
|85
|16
|Huerter
|19
|85
|104
|3.2
|93
|2.8
|87
|0
|37
|51
|9
|Monk
|13
|64
|77
|2.3
|132
|3.9
|53
|1
|22
|68
|5
|Barnes
|33
|147
|180
|5.3
|61
|1.8
|48
|0
|29
|42
|4
|Murray
|26
|94
|120
|3.8
|26
|.8
|64
|0
|26
|35
|19
|Davis
|12
|57
|69
|2.6
|35
|1.3
|54
|0
|20
|24
|8
|Mitchell
|7
|44
|51
|1.5
|86
|2.6
|49
|0
|18
|35
|8
|Lyles
|28
|67
|95
|3.4
|23
|.8
|31
|0
|9
|25
|10
|Metu
|15
|61
|76
|3.0
|16
|.6
|28
|0
|9
|17
|5
|Holmes
|15
|27
|42
|2.1
|3
|.2
|31
|0
|3
|6
|4
|Queta
|4
|5
|9
|2.2
|1
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Okpala
|6
|22
|28
|1.2
|10
|.4
|29
|0
|4
|6
|7
|Len
|3
|10
|13
|1.4
|2
|.2
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Dellavedova
|1
|4
|5
|.4
|20
|1.4
|12
|0
|6
|6
|0
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ellis
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|292
|1133
|1425
|41.9
|914
|26.9
|706
|3
|237
|485
|108
|OPPONENTS
|314
|1115
|1429
|42.0
|865
|25.4
|730
|1
|251
|477
|151
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.