AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox3132.7270-537.50354-159137-174.78773123.6
Sabonis3333.8226-360.62818-40145-196.74061518.6
Huerter3331.2185-382.48497-23050-72.69451715.7
Monk3423.2171-380.45063-19287-96.90649214.5
Barnes3431.5143-307.46639-130136-169.80546113.6
Murray3228.6133-313.42571-18532-42.76236911.5
Davis2713.468-156.43638-10514-17.8241887.0
Mitchell3319.685-187.45525-8212-17.7062076.3
Lyles2814.660-141.42630-8919-27.7041696.0
Metu2511.152-89.5845-2116-20.8001255.0
Holmes209.628-42.6672-37-9.778653.3
Queta46.36-8.7500-00-2.000123.0
Okpala237.913-28.4645-136-61.000371.6
Len94.35-10.5000-13-4.750131.4
Dellavedova147.17-23.3043-101-3.333181.3
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Ellis33.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM34240.71453-2966.490450-1261665-856.7774021118.3
OPPONENTS34240.71465-2996.489379-1039658-811.8113967116.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox121341464.71825.9821288012
Sabonis9631040612.32226.71200268516
Huerter19851043.2932.887037519
Monk1364772.31323.953122685
Barnes331471805.3611.848029424
Murray26941203.826.8640263519
Davis1257692.6351.354020248
Mitchell744511.5862.649018358
Lyles2867953.423.831092510
Metu1561763.016.62809175
Holmes1527422.13.2310364
Queta4592.21.370011
Okpala622281.210.4290467
Len310131.42.270020
Dellavedova145.4201.4120660
Moneke2021.01.520020
Ellis022.71.320000
TEAM2921133142541.991426.97063237485108
OPPONENTS3141115142942.086525.47301251477151

