|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|17
|32.3
|159-300
|.530
|35-91
|73-89
|.820
|426
|25.1
|Sabonis
|18
|32.4
|108-188
|.574
|5-20
|84-113
|.743
|305
|16.9
|Huerter
|18
|32.2
|98-202
|.485
|62-131
|29-42
|.690
|287
|15.9
|Monk
|18
|22.1
|87-189
|.460
|35-100
|32-36
|.889
|241
|13.4
|Barnes
|18
|30.9
|73-155
|.471
|17-59
|73-84
|.869
|236
|13.1
|Murray
|16
|29.1
|61-153
|.399
|29-91
|15-18
|.833
|166
|10.4
|Lyles
|16
|14.7
|35-85
|.412
|21-60
|16-22
|.727
|107
|6.7
|Davis
|17
|12.7
|39-86
|.453
|22-56
|12-14
|.857
|112
|6.6
|Mitchell
|18
|18.7
|49-104
|.471
|15-47
|6-9
|.667
|119
|6.6
|Metu
|14
|12.2
|32-55
|.582
|3-15
|8-9
|.889
|75
|5.4
|Holmes
|10
|11.3
|16-22
|.727
|1-1
|4-6
|.667
|37
|3.7
|Okpala
|10
|7.4
|5-11
|.455
|2-6
|4-4
|1.000
|16
|1.6
|Dellavedova
|7
|6.4
|4-11
|.364
|2-4
|0-1
|.000
|10
|1.4
|Len
|5
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|1.0
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellis
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|18
|241.4
|769-1566
|.491
|249-681
|357-451
|.792
|2144
|119.1
|OPPONENTS
|18
|241.4
|779-1574
|.495
|211-546
|339-418
|.811
|2108
|117.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|9
|75
|84
|4.9
|103
|6.1
|47
|0
|20
|45
|6
|Sabonis
|40
|160
|200
|11.1
|111
|6.2
|71
|0
|14
|43
|7
|Huerter
|6
|51
|57
|3.2
|61
|3.4
|44
|0
|18
|29
|9
|Monk
|7
|32
|39
|2.2
|73
|4.1
|33
|1
|11
|31
|4
|Barnes
|21
|81
|102
|5.7
|35
|1.9
|25
|0
|13
|22
|3
|Murray
|13
|50
|63
|3.9
|16
|1.0
|34
|0
|13
|24
|10
|Lyles
|17
|28
|45
|2.8
|12
|.8
|18
|0
|6
|17
|7
|Davis
|7
|38
|45
|2.6
|24
|1.4
|30
|0
|13
|12
|3
|Mitchell
|2
|19
|21
|1.2
|38
|2.1
|27
|0
|7
|20
|2
|Metu
|8
|36
|44
|3.1
|10
|.7
|16
|0
|5
|10
|1
|Holmes
|8
|16
|24
|2.4
|0
|.0
|17
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Okpala
|3
|7
|10
|1.0
|4
|.4
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Dellavedova
|1
|2
|3
|.4
|10
|1.4
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Len
|0
|3
|3
|.6
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ellis
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|144
|598
|742
|41.2
|498
|27.7
|382
|1
|125
|263
|54
|OPPONENTS
|153
|581
|734
|40.8
|449
|24.9
|391
|0
|134
|258
|80
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.