AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox1732.3159-300.53035-9173-89.82042625.1
Sabonis1832.4108-188.5745-2084-113.74330516.9
Huerter1832.298-202.48562-13129-42.69028715.9
Monk1822.187-189.46035-10032-36.88924113.4
Barnes1830.973-155.47117-5973-84.86923613.1
Murray1629.161-153.39929-9115-18.83316610.4
Lyles1614.735-85.41221-6016-22.7271076.7
Davis1712.739-86.45322-5612-14.8571126.6
Mitchell1818.749-104.47115-476-9.6671196.6
Metu1412.232-55.5823-158-9.889755.4
Holmes1011.316-22.7271-14-6.667373.7
Okpala107.45-11.4552-64-41.000161.6
Dellavedova76.44-11.3642-40-1.000101.4
Len53.02-3.6670-01-2.50051.0
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Ellis12.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM18241.4769-1566.491249-681357-451.7922144119.1
OPPONENTS18241.4779-1574.495211-546339-418.8112108117.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox975844.91036.147020456
Sabonis4016020011.11116.271014437
Huerter651573.2613.444018299
Monk732392.2734.133111314
Barnes21811025.7351.925013223
Murray1350633.9161.0340132410
Lyles1728452.812.81806177
Davis738452.6241.430013123
Mitchell219211.2382.12707202
Metu836443.110.71605101
Holmes816242.40.0170251
Okpala37101.04.4100101
Dellavedova123.4101.450230
Len033.60.020000
Moneke2021.01.520020
Ellis000.00.010000
TEAM14459874241.249827.7382112526354
OPPONENTS15358173440.844924.9391013425880

