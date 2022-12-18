|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|25
|32.3
|208-422
|.493
|46-132
|103-129
|.798
|565
|22.6
|Sabonis
|28
|33.2
|181-289
|.626
|11-30
|122-166
|.735
|495
|17.7
|Huerter
|27
|31.8
|146-310
|.471
|78-189
|41-60
|.683
|411
|15.2
|Monk
|28
|23.0
|145-315
|.460
|56-162
|66-72
|.917
|412
|14.7
|Barnes
|28
|31.5
|118-243
|.486
|32-104
|120-144
|.833
|388
|13.9
|Murray
|26
|28.8
|112-261
|.429
|57-154
|28-33
|.848
|309
|11.9
|Davis
|24
|13.7
|65-144
|.451
|37-96
|14-16
|.875
|181
|7.5
|Mitchell
|27
|19.7
|69-158
|.437
|20-69
|12-17
|.706
|170
|6.3
|Lyles
|22
|13.8
|43-108
|.398
|24-71
|17-23
|.739
|127
|5.8
|Metu
|24
|11.5
|52-89
|.584
|5-21
|16-20
|.800
|125
|5.2
|Holmes
|16
|8.8
|22-32
|.688
|2-3
|4-6
|.667
|50
|3.1
|Okpala
|18
|8.6
|12-25
|.480
|4-11
|6-6
|1.000
|34
|1.9
|Dellavedova
|13
|7.5
|7-23
|.304
|3-10
|1-3
|.333
|18
|1.4
|Len
|8
|3.1
|5-9
|.556
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|11
|1.4
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellis
|3
|3.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Queta
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|28
|240.9
|1186-2431
|.488
|375-1053
|551-699
|.788
|3298
|117.8
|OPPONENTS
|28
|240.9
|1189-2474
|.481
|315-856
|540-665
|.812
|3233
|115.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|10
|114
|124
|5.0
|144
|5.8
|65
|0
|26
|65
|11
|Sabonis
|71
|255
|326
|11.6
|180
|6.4
|102
|0
|23
|70
|15
|Huerter
|13
|73
|86
|3.2
|87
|3.2
|66
|0
|30
|42
|9
|Monk
|12
|53
|65
|2.3
|109
|3.9
|45
|1
|18
|55
|4
|Barnes
|27
|124
|151
|5.4
|53
|1.9
|41
|0
|23
|38
|4
|Murray
|22
|81
|103
|4.0
|20
|.8
|56
|0
|19
|34
|17
|Davis
|12
|56
|68
|2.8
|33
|1.4
|48
|0
|17
|22
|6
|Mitchell
|5
|41
|46
|1.7
|66
|2.4
|43
|0
|13
|31
|8
|Lyles
|21
|42
|63
|2.9
|16
|.7
|24
|0
|6
|19
|7
|Metu
|15
|60
|75
|3.1
|16
|.7
|28
|0
|9
|17
|5
|Holmes
|9
|20
|29
|1.8
|1
|.1
|21
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Okpala
|6
|18
|24
|1.3
|9
|.5
|23
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Dellavedova
|1
|4
|5
|.4
|20
|1.5
|12
|0
|6
|6
|0
|Len
|3
|6
|9
|1.1
|2
|.3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ellis
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Queta
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|1
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|230
|949
|1179
|42.1
|759
|27.1
|584
|2
|195
|409
|91
|OPPONENTS
|269
|914
|1183
|42.2
|689
|24.6
|596
|1
|207
|397
|122
