AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox2532.3208-422.49346-132103-129.79856522.6
Sabonis2833.2181-289.62611-30122-166.73549517.7
Huerter2731.8146-310.47178-18941-60.68341115.2
Monk2823.0145-315.46056-16266-72.91741214.7
Barnes2831.5118-243.48632-104120-144.83338813.9
Murray2628.8112-261.42957-15428-33.84830911.9
Davis2413.765-144.45137-9614-16.8751817.5
Mitchell2719.769-158.43720-6912-17.7061706.3
Lyles2213.843-108.39824-7117-23.7391275.8
Metu2411.552-89.5845-2116-20.8001255.2
Holmes168.822-32.6882-34-6.667503.1
Okpala188.612-25.4804-116-61.000341.9
Dellavedova137.57-23.3043-101-3.333181.4
Len83.15-9.5560-01-2.500111.4
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Ellis33.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
Queta12.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM28240.91186-2431.488375-1053551-699.7883298117.8
OPPONENTS28240.91189-2474.481315-856540-665.8123233115.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox101141245.01445.8650266511
Sabonis7125532611.61806.41020237015
Huerter1373863.2873.266030429
Monk1253652.31093.945118554
Barnes271241515.4531.941023384
Murray22811034.020.8560193417
Davis1256682.8331.448017226
Mitchell541461.7662.443013318
Lyles2142632.916.72406197
Metu1560753.116.72809175
Holmes920291.81.1210251
Okpala618241.39.5230334
Dellavedova145.4201.5120660
Len3691.12.330000
Moneke2021.01.520020
Ellis022.71.320000
Queta1011.011.030000
TEAM230949117942.175927.1584219540991
OPPONENTS269914118342.268924.65961207397122

