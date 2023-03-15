|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|60
|34.2
|571-1112
|.513
|96-292
|293-376
|.779
|1531
|25.5
|Sabonis
|65
|34.6
|470-771
|.610
|27-73
|271-355
|.763
|1238
|19.0
|Huerter
|64
|30.0
|358-732
|.489
|176-432
|83-117
|.709
|975
|15.2
|Barnes
|67
|32.9
|310-652
|.475
|110-298
|279-330
|.845
|1009
|15.1
|Monk
|64
|22.4
|301-663
|.454
|111-319
|158-178
|.888
|871
|13.6
|Murray
|65
|29.4
|272-613
|.444
|156-386
|56-70
|.800
|756
|11.6
|Lyles
|61
|16.7
|162-334
|.485
|73-194
|87-108
|.806
|484
|7.9
|Davis
|52
|13.3
|125-287
|.436
|69-187
|31-35
|.886
|350
|6.7
|Mitchell
|66
|18.0
|152-328
|.463
|53-158
|22-28
|.786
|379
|5.7
|Metu
|54
|11.1
|111-184
|.603
|9-34
|40-52
|.769
|271
|5.0
|Holmes
|35
|8.7
|47-69
|.681
|3-4
|14-17
|.824
|111
|3.2
|Queta
|4
|6.3
|6-8
|.750
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Edwards
|6
|12.0
|5-15
|.333
|3-9
|2-2
|1.000
|15
|2.5
|Ellis
|10
|3.6
|6-10
|.600
|5-8
|2-3
|.667
|19
|1.9
|Dellavedova
|27
|6.6
|13-41
|.317
|7-22
|4-7
|.571
|37
|1.4
|Okpala
|35
|7.1
|16-38
|.421
|7-21
|7-8
|.875
|46
|1.3
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Len
|16
|3.1
|5-10
|.500
|0-1
|3-4
|.750
|13
|0.8
|Dozier
|8
|1.8
|2-6
|.333
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|5
|0.6
|Burton
|2
|3.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|67
|241.9
|2933-5877
|.499
|906-2443
|1352-1694
|.798
|8124
|121.3
|OPPONENTS
|67
|241.9
|2957-5963
|.496
|827-2223
|1203-1524
|.789
|7944
|118.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|31
|227
|258
|4.3
|375
|6.3
|149
|1
|73
|159
|19
|Sabonis
|204
|599
|803
|12.4
|462
|7.1
|237
|0
|54
|192
|30
|Huerter
|36
|171
|207
|3.2
|187
|2.9
|159
|0
|70
|88
|19
|Barnes
|67
|247
|314
|4.7
|106
|1.6
|86
|0
|48
|76
|10
|Monk
|30
|136
|166
|2.6
|250
|3.9
|103
|2
|40
|127
|15
|Murray
|72
|221
|293
|4.5
|75
|1.2
|126
|0
|51
|51
|34
|Lyles
|57
|183
|240
|3.9
|58
|1.0
|79
|1
|21
|52
|27
|Davis
|18
|100
|118
|2.3
|59
|1.1
|90
|0
|37
|44
|12
|Mitchell
|13
|71
|84
|1.3
|144
|2.2
|94
|0
|32
|53
|13
|Metu
|41
|127
|168
|3.1
|37
|.7
|72
|1
|20
|28
|16
|Holmes
|24
|47
|71
|2.0
|5
|.1
|46
|0
|3
|13
|11
|Queta
|4
|5
|9
|2.2
|1
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Edwards
|2
|11
|13
|2.2
|4
|.7
|7
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Ellis
|3
|4
|7
|.7
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Dellavedova
|1
|10
|11
|.4
|36
|1.3
|17
|0
|6
|10
|0
|Okpala
|7
|27
|34
|1.0
|13
|.4
|39
|0
|7
|7
|7
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Len
|4
|11
|15
|.9
|5
|.3
|10
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Dozier
|0
|3
|3
|.4
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Burton
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|616
|2200
|2816
|42.0
|1821
|27.2
|1330
|6
|469
|912
|215
|OPPONENTS
|644
|2158
|2802
|41.8
|1767
|26.4
|1419
|4
|499
|925
|265
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.