AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox6034.2571-1112.51396-292293-376.779153125.5
Sabonis6534.6470-771.61027-73271-355.763123819.0
Huerter6430.0358-732.489176-43283-117.70997515.2
Barnes6732.9310-652.475110-298279-330.845100915.1
Monk6422.4301-663.454111-319158-178.88887113.6
Murray6529.4272-613.444156-38656-70.80075611.6
Lyles6116.7162-334.48573-19487-108.8064847.9
Davis5213.3125-287.43669-18731-35.8863506.7
Mitchell6618.0152-328.46353-15822-28.7863795.7
Metu5411.1111-184.6039-3440-52.7692715.0
Holmes358.747-69.6813-414-17.8241113.2
Queta46.36-8.7500-00-2.000123.0
Edwards612.05-15.3333-92-21.000152.5
Ellis103.66-10.6005-82-3.667191.9
Dellavedova276.613-41.3177-224-7.571371.4
Okpala357.116-38.4217-217-8.875461.3
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Len163.15-10.5000-13-4.750130.8
Dozier81.82-6.3331-40-0.00050.6
Burton23.00-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM67241.92933-5877.499906-24431352-1694.7988124121.3
OPPONENTS67241.92957-5963.496827-22231203-1524.7897944118.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox312272584.33756.314917315919
Sabonis20459980312.44627.123705419230
Huerter361712073.21872.91590708819
Barnes672473144.71061.6860487610
Monk301361662.62503.910324012715
Murray722212934.5751.21260515134
Lyles571832403.9581.0791215227
Davis181001182.3591.1900374412
Mitchell1371841.31442.2940325313
Metu411271683.137.7721202816
Holmes2447712.05.146031311
Queta4592.21.370011
Edwards211132.24.770220
Ellis347.73.360211
Dellavedova11011.4361.31706100
Okpala727341.013.4390777
Moneke2021.01.520020
Len41115.95.3100060
Dozier033.40.010300
Burton000.00.000000
TEAM6162200281642.0182127.213306469912215
OPPONENTS6442158280241.8176726.414194499925265

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you