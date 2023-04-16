AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox7333.4682-1331.512119-367343-440.780182625.0
Sabonis7934.6577-938.61531-83325-438.742151019.1
Huerter7529.4420-866.485205-51095-131.725114015.2
Barnes8232.5374-791.473132-353350-413.847123015.0
Monk7722.3357-796.448143-398184-207.889104113.5
Murray8029.8354-782.453206-50162-81.76597612.2
Lyles7416.9187-408.45887-240101-124.8155627.6
Davis6413.1154-364.42389-24334-43.7914316.7
Mitchell8018.1181-399.45463-19725-31.8064505.6
Metu6610.4129-219.5899-3854-73.7403214.9
Edwards2213.930-69.43515-4310-13.769853.9
Holmes428.355-89.6185-815-19.7891303.1
Queta55.86-9.6670-00-2.000122.4
Len266.216-30.5330-211-16.688431.7
Dellavedova326.717-50.3409-274-7.571471.5
Ellis164.47-16.4386-124-7.571241.5
Dozier164.910-33.3032-160-0.000221.4
Okpala357.116-38.4217-217-8.875461.3
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Burton23.00-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM82241.83573-7232.4941128-30601624-2055.7909898120.7
OPPONENTS82241.83589-7288.4921022-27401481-1882.7879681118.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox402663064.24476.117218318123
Sabonis25172297312.35737.327906523039
Huerter422092513.32212.91810809724
Barnes872793664.51281.61030578610
Monk321712032.62983.912534914620
Murray892823714.6981.21620616042
Lyles682323004.166.9971276431
Davis201191392.2671.01040435312
Mitchell16891051.31852.31120446215
Metu471511983.040.6811223221
Edwards1730472.1211.03701195
Holmes2951801.99.250031411
Queta56112.21.270012
Len2436602.312.528041611
Dellavedova11213.4411.32007100
Ellis448.56.4100511
Dozier11314.910.670651
Okpala727341.013.4390777
Moneke2021.01.520020
Burton000.00.000000
TEAM7822699348142.5223727.3161675741076275
OPPONENTS7952665346042.2218726.7171145981117341

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

