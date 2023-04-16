|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|73
|33.4
|682-1331
|.512
|119-367
|343-440
|.780
|1826
|25.0
|Sabonis
|79
|34.6
|577-938
|.615
|31-83
|325-438
|.742
|1510
|19.1
|Huerter
|75
|29.4
|420-866
|.485
|205-510
|95-131
|.725
|1140
|15.2
|Barnes
|82
|32.5
|374-791
|.473
|132-353
|350-413
|.847
|1230
|15.0
|Monk
|77
|22.3
|357-796
|.448
|143-398
|184-207
|.889
|1041
|13.5
|Murray
|80
|29.8
|354-782
|.453
|206-501
|62-81
|.765
|976
|12.2
|Lyles
|74
|16.9
|187-408
|.458
|87-240
|101-124
|.815
|562
|7.6
|Davis
|64
|13.1
|154-364
|.423
|89-243
|34-43
|.791
|431
|6.7
|Mitchell
|80
|18.1
|181-399
|.454
|63-197
|25-31
|.806
|450
|5.6
|Metu
|66
|10.4
|129-219
|.589
|9-38
|54-73
|.740
|321
|4.9
|Edwards
|22
|13.9
|30-69
|.435
|15-43
|10-13
|.769
|85
|3.9
|Holmes
|42
|8.3
|55-89
|.618
|5-8
|15-19
|.789
|130
|3.1
|Queta
|5
|5.8
|6-9
|.667
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|12
|2.4
|Len
|26
|6.2
|16-30
|.533
|0-2
|11-16
|.688
|43
|1.7
|Dellavedova
|32
|6.7
|17-50
|.340
|9-27
|4-7
|.571
|47
|1.5
|Ellis
|16
|4.4
|7-16
|.438
|6-12
|4-7
|.571
|24
|1.5
|Dozier
|16
|4.9
|10-33
|.303
|2-16
|0-0
|.000
|22
|1.4
|Okpala
|35
|7.1
|16-38
|.421
|7-21
|7-8
|.875
|46
|1.3
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Burton
|2
|3.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|82
|241.8
|3573-7232
|.494
|1128-3060
|1624-2055
|.790
|9898
|120.7
|OPPONENTS
|82
|241.8
|3589-7288
|.492
|1022-2740
|1481-1882
|.787
|9681
|118.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|40
|266
|306
|4.2
|447
|6.1
|172
|1
|83
|181
|23
|Sabonis
|251
|722
|973
|12.3
|573
|7.3
|279
|0
|65
|230
|39
|Huerter
|42
|209
|251
|3.3
|221
|2.9
|181
|0
|80
|97
|24
|Barnes
|87
|279
|366
|4.5
|128
|1.6
|103
|0
|57
|86
|10
|Monk
|32
|171
|203
|2.6
|298
|3.9
|125
|3
|49
|146
|20
|Murray
|89
|282
|371
|4.6
|98
|1.2
|162
|0
|61
|60
|42
|Lyles
|68
|232
|300
|4.1
|66
|.9
|97
|1
|27
|64
|31
|Davis
|20
|119
|139
|2.2
|67
|1.0
|104
|0
|43
|53
|12
|Mitchell
|16
|89
|105
|1.3
|185
|2.3
|112
|0
|44
|62
|15
|Metu
|47
|151
|198
|3.0
|40
|.6
|81
|1
|22
|32
|21
|Edwards
|17
|30
|47
|2.1
|21
|1.0
|37
|0
|11
|9
|5
|Holmes
|29
|51
|80
|1.9
|9
|.2
|50
|0
|3
|14
|11
|Queta
|5
|6
|11
|2.2
|1
|.2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Len
|24
|36
|60
|2.3
|12
|.5
|28
|0
|4
|16
|11
|Dellavedova
|1
|12
|13
|.4
|41
|1.3
|20
|0
|7
|10
|0
|Ellis
|4
|4
|8
|.5
|6
|.4
|10
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Dozier
|1
|13
|14
|.9
|10
|.6
|7
|0
|6
|5
|1
|Okpala
|7
|27
|34
|1.0
|13
|.4
|39
|0
|7
|7
|7
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Burton
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|782
|2699
|3481
|42.5
|2237
|27.3
|1616
|7
|574
|1076
|275
|OPPONENTS
|795
|2665
|3460
|42.2
|2187
|26.7
|1711
|4
|598
|1117
|341
