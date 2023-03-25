AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox6633.8621-1204.516111-328314-407.771166725.3
Sabonis7134.8515-845.60927-78303-397.763136019.2
Huerter6729.6373-764.488186-45387-122.713101915.2
Barnes7332.7333-705.472121-323311-368.845109815.0
Monk7022.5323-725.446128-362174-196.88894813.5
Murray7129.7304-680.447178-43759-76.77684511.9
Lyles6516.7168-353.47676-20492-114.8075047.8
Davis5813.1137-317.43278-20932-39.8213846.6
Mitchell7218.0162-354.45858-17422-28.7864045.6
Metu6010.8121-202.5999-3644-58.7592954.9
Edwards1215.219-40.47510-266-8.750544.5
Holmes368.649-71.6904-514-17.8241163.2
Queta46.36-8.7500-00-2.000123.0
Ellis133.87-13.5386-102-3.667221.7
Dellavedova306.315-45.3338-244-7.571421.4
Okpala357.116-38.4217-217-8.875461.3
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Dozier102.33-10.3001-50-0.00070.7
Len183.25-12.4170-23-4.750130.7
Burton23.00-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM73241.73178-6390.4971008-26981474-1856.7948838121.1
OPPONENTS73241.73212-6500.494913-24491322-1674.7908659118.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox342412754.24006.116317717021
Sabonis22466088412.55177.325605920836
Huerter371842213.31983.01620718920
Barnes702683384.61151.6960497810
Monk321541862.72733.911624313418
Murray762513274.6831.21410565737
Lyles571972543.961.9821235628
Davis191131322.3611.1960404712
Mitchell1484981.41592.21010345613
Metu441361803.040.7791212921
Edwards1015252.110.8240353
Holmes2548732.05.146031411
Queta4592.21.370011
Ellis448.64.390311
Dellavedova11011.4381.31706100
Okpala727341.013.4390777
Moneke2021.01.520020
Dozier066.60.020321
Len41317.96.3120090
Burton000.00.000000
TEAM6642416308042.2198527.214506498975240
OPPONENTS7012370307142.1194126.615464540983296

