|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|66
|33.8
|621-1204
|.516
|111-328
|314-407
|.771
|1667
|25.3
|Sabonis
|71
|34.8
|515-845
|.609
|27-78
|303-397
|.763
|1360
|19.2
|Huerter
|67
|29.6
|373-764
|.488
|186-453
|87-122
|.713
|1019
|15.2
|Barnes
|73
|32.7
|333-705
|.472
|121-323
|311-368
|.845
|1098
|15.0
|Monk
|70
|22.5
|323-725
|.446
|128-362
|174-196
|.888
|948
|13.5
|Murray
|71
|29.7
|304-680
|.447
|178-437
|59-76
|.776
|845
|11.9
|Lyles
|65
|16.7
|168-353
|.476
|76-204
|92-114
|.807
|504
|7.8
|Davis
|58
|13.1
|137-317
|.432
|78-209
|32-39
|.821
|384
|6.6
|Mitchell
|72
|18.0
|162-354
|.458
|58-174
|22-28
|.786
|404
|5.6
|Metu
|60
|10.8
|121-202
|.599
|9-36
|44-58
|.759
|295
|4.9
|Edwards
|12
|15.2
|19-40
|.475
|10-26
|6-8
|.750
|54
|4.5
|Holmes
|36
|8.6
|49-71
|.690
|4-5
|14-17
|.824
|116
|3.2
|Queta
|4
|6.3
|6-8
|.750
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Ellis
|13
|3.8
|7-13
|.538
|6-10
|2-3
|.667
|22
|1.7
|Dellavedova
|30
|6.3
|15-45
|.333
|8-24
|4-7
|.571
|42
|1.4
|Okpala
|35
|7.1
|16-38
|.421
|7-21
|7-8
|.875
|46
|1.3
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Dozier
|10
|2.3
|3-10
|.300
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.7
|Len
|18
|3.2
|5-12
|.417
|0-2
|3-4
|.750
|13
|0.7
|Burton
|2
|3.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|73
|241.7
|3178-6390
|.497
|1008-2698
|1474-1856
|.794
|8838
|121.1
|OPPONENTS
|73
|241.7
|3212-6500
|.494
|913-2449
|1322-1674
|.790
|8659
|118.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|34
|241
|275
|4.2
|400
|6.1
|163
|1
|77
|170
|21
|Sabonis
|224
|660
|884
|12.5
|517
|7.3
|256
|0
|59
|208
|36
|Huerter
|37
|184
|221
|3.3
|198
|3.0
|162
|0
|71
|89
|20
|Barnes
|70
|268
|338
|4.6
|115
|1.6
|96
|0
|49
|78
|10
|Monk
|32
|154
|186
|2.7
|273
|3.9
|116
|2
|43
|134
|18
|Murray
|76
|251
|327
|4.6
|83
|1.2
|141
|0
|56
|57
|37
|Lyles
|57
|197
|254
|3.9
|61
|.9
|82
|1
|23
|56
|28
|Davis
|19
|113
|132
|2.3
|61
|1.1
|96
|0
|40
|47
|12
|Mitchell
|14
|84
|98
|1.4
|159
|2.2
|101
|0
|34
|56
|13
|Metu
|44
|136
|180
|3.0
|40
|.7
|79
|1
|21
|29
|21
|Edwards
|10
|15
|25
|2.1
|10
|.8
|24
|0
|3
|5
|3
|Holmes
|25
|48
|73
|2.0
|5
|.1
|46
|0
|3
|14
|11
|Queta
|4
|5
|9
|2.2
|1
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ellis
|4
|4
|8
|.6
|4
|.3
|9
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Dellavedova
|1
|10
|11
|.4
|38
|1.3
|17
|0
|6
|10
|0
|Okpala
|7
|27
|34
|1.0
|13
|.4
|39
|0
|7
|7
|7
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Dozier
|0
|6
|6
|.6
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Len
|4
|13
|17
|.9
|6
|.3
|12
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Burton
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|664
|2416
|3080
|42.2
|1985
|27.2
|1450
|6
|498
|975
|240
|OPPONENTS
|701
|2370
|3071
|42.1
|1941
|26.6
|1546
|4
|540
|983
|296
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.