AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox6633.8621-1204.516111-328314-407.771166725.3
Sabonis7234.9522-859.60828-79304-399.762137619.1
Huerter6829.7383-785.488188-46292-128.719104615.4
Barnes7432.8339-717.473123-326315-372.847111615.1
Monk7122.3326-730.447130-365174-196.88895613.5
Murray7229.8312-695.449184-44959-78.75686712.0
Lyles6616.7170-358.47578-20996-118.8145147.8
Davis5813.1137-317.43278-20932-39.8213846.6
Mitchell7318.1167-365.45858-18023-29.7934155.7
Metu6110.6121-204.5939-3744-58.7592954.8
Edwards1315.120-42.47610-268-10.800584.5
Holmes378.549-74.6624-514-17.8241163.1
Queta46.36-8.7500-00-2.000123.0
Ellis133.87-13.5386-102-3.667221.7
Dellavedova316.717-50.3409-274-7.571471.5
Okpala357.116-38.4217-217-8.875461.3
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Dozier102.33-10.3001-50-0.00070.7
Len183.25-12.4170-23-4.750130.7
Burton23.00-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM74241.73222-6485.4971024-27411491-1877.7948959121.1
OPPONENTS74241.73259-6591.494922-24771332-1690.7888772118.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox342412754.24006.116317717021
Sabonis23066989912.55247.325705921036
Huerter391892283.42023.01630749020
Barnes732703434.61191.6960498010
Monk321551872.62743.911634413619
Murray762533294.6851.21430575737
Lyles581982563.962.9831235628
Davis191131322.3611.1960404712
Mitchell1484981.31652.31040385613
Metu451391843.040.7791212921
Edwards1018282.2131.0250463
Holmes2648742.05.147031411
Queta4592.21.370011
Ellis448.64.390311
Dellavedova11213.4401.32007100
Okpala727341.013.4390777
Moneke2021.01.520020
Dozier066.60.020321
Len41317.96.3120090
Burton000.00.000000
TEAM6782444312242.2201527.214637509983241
OPPONENTS7122404311642.1197126.615604543999303

