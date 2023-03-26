|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|66
|33.8
|621-1204
|.516
|111-328
|314-407
|.771
|1667
|25.3
|Sabonis
|72
|34.9
|522-859
|.608
|28-79
|304-399
|.762
|1376
|19.1
|Huerter
|68
|29.7
|383-785
|.488
|188-462
|92-128
|.719
|1046
|15.4
|Barnes
|74
|32.8
|339-717
|.473
|123-326
|315-372
|.847
|1116
|15.1
|Monk
|71
|22.3
|326-730
|.447
|130-365
|174-196
|.888
|956
|13.5
|Murray
|72
|29.8
|312-695
|.449
|184-449
|59-78
|.756
|867
|12.0
|Lyles
|66
|16.7
|170-358
|.475
|78-209
|96-118
|.814
|514
|7.8
|Davis
|58
|13.1
|137-317
|.432
|78-209
|32-39
|.821
|384
|6.6
|Mitchell
|73
|18.1
|167-365
|.458
|58-180
|23-29
|.793
|415
|5.7
|Metu
|61
|10.6
|121-204
|.593
|9-37
|44-58
|.759
|295
|4.8
|Edwards
|13
|15.1
|20-42
|.476
|10-26
|8-10
|.800
|58
|4.5
|Holmes
|37
|8.5
|49-74
|.662
|4-5
|14-17
|.824
|116
|3.1
|Queta
|4
|6.3
|6-8
|.750
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Ellis
|13
|3.8
|7-13
|.538
|6-10
|2-3
|.667
|22
|1.7
|Dellavedova
|31
|6.7
|17-50
|.340
|9-27
|4-7
|.571
|47
|1.5
|Okpala
|35
|7.1
|16-38
|.421
|7-21
|7-8
|.875
|46
|1.3
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Dozier
|10
|2.3
|3-10
|.300
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.7
|Len
|18
|3.2
|5-12
|.417
|0-2
|3-4
|.750
|13
|0.7
|Burton
|2
|3.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|74
|241.7
|3222-6485
|.497
|1024-2741
|1491-1877
|.794
|8959
|121.1
|OPPONENTS
|74
|241.7
|3259-6591
|.494
|922-2477
|1332-1690
|.788
|8772
|118.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|34
|241
|275
|4.2
|400
|6.1
|163
|1
|77
|170
|21
|Sabonis
|230
|669
|899
|12.5
|524
|7.3
|257
|0
|59
|210
|36
|Huerter
|39
|189
|228
|3.4
|202
|3.0
|163
|0
|74
|90
|20
|Barnes
|73
|270
|343
|4.6
|119
|1.6
|96
|0
|49
|80
|10
|Monk
|32
|155
|187
|2.6
|274
|3.9
|116
|3
|44
|136
|19
|Murray
|76
|253
|329
|4.6
|85
|1.2
|143
|0
|57
|57
|37
|Lyles
|58
|198
|256
|3.9
|62
|.9
|83
|1
|23
|56
|28
|Davis
|19
|113
|132
|2.3
|61
|1.1
|96
|0
|40
|47
|12
|Mitchell
|14
|84
|98
|1.3
|165
|2.3
|104
|0
|38
|56
|13
|Metu
|45
|139
|184
|3.0
|40
|.7
|79
|1
|21
|29
|21
|Edwards
|10
|18
|28
|2.2
|13
|1.0
|25
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Holmes
|26
|48
|74
|2.0
|5
|.1
|47
|0
|3
|14
|11
|Queta
|4
|5
|9
|2.2
|1
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ellis
|4
|4
|8
|.6
|4
|.3
|9
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Dellavedova
|1
|12
|13
|.4
|40
|1.3
|20
|0
|7
|10
|0
|Okpala
|7
|27
|34
|1.0
|13
|.4
|39
|0
|7
|7
|7
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Dozier
|0
|6
|6
|.6
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Len
|4
|13
|17
|.9
|6
|.3
|12
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Burton
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|678
|2444
|3122
|42.2
|2015
|27.2
|1463
|7
|509
|983
|241
|OPPONENTS
|712
|2404
|3116
|42.1
|1971
|26.6
|1560
|4
|543
|999
|303
