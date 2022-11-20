|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|13
|31.9
|124-224
|.554
|24-64
|51-62
|.823
|323
|24.8
|Sabonis
|14
|31.7
|88-151
|.583
|4-15
|68-91
|.747
|248
|17.7
|Huerter
|14
|31.9
|76-153
|.497
|51-100
|22-33
|.667
|225
|16.1
|Monk
|14
|21.9
|63-140
|.450
|29-77
|28-30
|.933
|183
|13.1
|Murray
|12
|30.3
|55-122
|.451
|27-72
|7-9
|.778
|144
|12.0
|Barnes
|14
|30.9
|50-114
|.439
|12-47
|51-61
|.836
|163
|11.6
|Davis
|13
|13.8
|37-76
|.487
|20-49
|12-14
|.857
|106
|8.2
|Lyles
|12
|15.1
|29-72
|.403
|18-51
|10-15
|.667
|86
|7.2
|Mitchell
|14
|19.3
|39-82
|.476
|13-39
|4-6
|.667
|95
|6.8
|Metu
|10
|12.2
|21-39
|.538
|2-12
|6-7
|.857
|50
|5.0
|Holmes
|9
|12.0
|16-22
|.727
|1-1
|4-6
|.667
|37
|4.1
|Dellavedova
|5
|7.6
|3-9
|.333
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|8
|1.6
|Okpala
|8
|6.6
|2-6
|.333
|1-4
|4-4
|1.000
|9
|1.1
|Len
|5
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|1.0
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellis
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|14
|241.8
|606-1215
|.499
|204-534
|268-342
|.784
|1684
|120.3
|OPPONENTS
|14
|241.8
|609-1219
|.500
|161-420
|254-315
|.806
|1633
|116.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|7
|56
|63
|4.8
|83
|6.4
|36
|0
|16
|36
|6
|Sabonis
|32
|119
|151
|10.8
|83
|5.9
|55
|0
|12
|32
|7
|Huerter
|2
|37
|39
|2.8
|47
|3.4
|30
|0
|13
|20
|6
|Monk
|7
|27
|34
|2.4
|59
|4.2
|23
|0
|5
|23
|4
|Murray
|8
|36
|44
|3.7
|13
|1.1
|28
|0
|12
|19
|9
|Barnes
|16
|61
|77
|5.5
|30
|2.1
|20
|0
|12
|14
|3
|Davis
|6
|33
|39
|3.0
|21
|1.6
|24
|0
|11
|8
|3
|Lyles
|10
|23
|33
|2.8
|10
|.8
|13
|0
|5
|12
|5
|Mitchell
|1
|17
|18
|1.3
|28
|2.0
|22
|0
|6
|17
|1
|Metu
|4
|23
|27
|2.7
|9
|.9
|10
|0
|5
|7
|1
|Holmes
|8
|16
|24
|2.7
|0
|.0
|17
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Dellavedova
|1
|2
|3
|.6
|8
|1.6
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Okpala
|2
|4
|6
|.8
|3
|.4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Len
|0
|3
|3
|.6
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ellis
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|106
|457
|563
|40.2
|395
|28.2
|294
|0
|101
|198
|46
|OPPONENTS
|116
|449
|565
|40.4
|353
|25.2
|300
|0
|100
|205
|55
