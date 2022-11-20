AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox1331.9124-224.55424-6451-62.82332324.8
Sabonis1431.788-151.5834-1568-91.74724817.7
Huerter1431.976-153.49751-10022-33.66722516.1
Monk1421.963-140.45029-7728-30.93318313.1
Murray1230.355-122.45127-727-9.77814412.0
Barnes1430.950-114.43912-4751-61.83616311.6
Davis1313.837-76.48720-4912-14.8571068.2
Lyles1215.129-72.40318-5110-15.667867.2
Mitchell1419.339-82.47613-394-6.667956.8
Metu1012.221-39.5382-126-7.857505.0
Holmes912.016-22.7271-14-6.667374.1
Dellavedova57.63-9.3332-30-0.00081.6
Okpala86.62-6.3331-44-41.00091.1
Len53.02-3.6670-01-2.50051.0
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Ellis12.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM14241.8606-1215.499204-534268-342.7841684120.3
OPPONENTS14241.8609-1219.500161-420254-315.8061633116.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox756634.8836.436016366
Sabonis3211915110.8835.955012327
Huerter237392.8473.430013206
Monk727342.4594.22305234
Murray836443.7131.128012199
Barnes1661775.5302.120012143
Davis633393.0211.62401183
Lyles1023332.810.81305125
Mitchell117181.3282.02206171
Metu423272.79.9100571
Holmes816242.70.0170251
Dellavedova123.681.650230
Okpala246.83.460000
Len033.60.020000
Moneke2021.01.520020
Ellis000.00.010000
TEAM10645756340.239528.2294010119846
OPPONENTS11644956540.435325.2300010020555

