|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|62
|34.1
|588-1145
|.514
|102-306
|303-391
|.775
|1581
|25.5
|Sabonis
|67
|34.7
|484-795
|.609
|27-75
|281-367
|.766
|1276
|19.0
|Barnes
|69
|32.9
|315-668
|.472
|113-307
|294-347
|.847
|1037
|15.0
|Huerter
|66
|29.6
|363-746
|.487
|180-441
|84-118
|.712
|990
|15.0
|Monk
|66
|22.6
|310-684
|.453
|119-335
|163-184
|.886
|902
|13.7
|Murray
|67
|29.5
|278-628
|.443
|161-399
|59-74
|.797
|776
|11.6
|Lyles
|62
|16.7
|166-342
|.485
|75-197
|88-110
|.800
|495
|8.0
|Davis
|54
|13.0
|125-290
|.431
|69-190
|31-35
|.886
|350
|6.5
|Mitchell
|68
|17.9
|153-336
|.455
|53-163
|22-28
|.786
|381
|5.6
|Metu
|56
|10.9
|115-190
|.605
|9-35
|41-54
|.759
|280
|5.0
|Edwards
|8
|14.3
|10-26
|.385
|6-17
|3-4
|.750
|29
|3.6
|Holmes
|35
|8.7
|47-69
|.681
|3-4
|14-17
|.824
|111
|3.2
|Queta
|4
|6.3
|6-8
|.750
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Ellis
|10
|3.6
|6-10
|.600
|5-8
|2-3
|.667
|19
|1.9
|Dellavedova
|27
|6.6
|13-41
|.317
|7-22
|4-7
|.571
|37
|1.4
|Okpala
|35
|7.1
|16-38
|.421
|7-21
|7-8
|.875
|46
|1.3
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Len
|17
|3.1
|5-11
|.455
|0-1
|3-4
|.750
|13
|0.8
|Dozier
|8
|1.8
|2-6
|.333
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|5
|0.6
|Burton
|2
|3.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|69
|241.8
|3003-6037
|.497
|937-2526
|1399-1755
|.797
|8342
|120.9
|OPPONENTS
|69
|241.8
|3028-6140
|.493
|857-2304
|1241-1572
|.789
|8154
|118.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|32
|235
|267
|4.3
|381
|6.1
|152
|1
|75
|164
|19
|Sabonis
|214
|627
|841
|12.6
|477
|7.1
|245
|0
|55
|199
|35
|Barnes
|67
|256
|323
|4.7
|109
|1.6
|91
|0
|48
|77
|10
|Huerter
|37
|175
|212
|3.2
|193
|2.9
|160
|0
|70
|88
|19
|Monk
|31
|144
|175
|2.7
|259
|3.9
|106
|2
|41
|132
|16
|Murray
|73
|234
|307
|4.6
|76
|1.1
|131
|0
|52
|55
|35
|Lyles
|57
|189
|246
|4.0
|59
|1.0
|80
|1
|22
|53
|27
|Davis
|18
|103
|121
|2.2
|61
|1.1
|92
|0
|38
|45
|12
|Mitchell
|14
|72
|86
|1.3
|147
|2.2
|94
|0
|33
|56
|13
|Metu
|41
|127
|168
|3.0
|38
|.7
|73
|1
|20
|29
|17
|Edwards
|5
|14
|19
|2.4
|5
|.6
|13
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Holmes
|24
|47
|71
|2.0
|5
|.1
|46
|0
|3
|13
|11
|Queta
|4
|5
|9
|2.2
|1
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ellis
|3
|4
|7
|.7
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Dellavedova
|1
|10
|11
|.4
|36
|1.3
|17
|0
|6
|10
|0
|Okpala
|7
|27
|34
|1.0
|13
|.4
|39
|0
|7
|7
|7
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Len
|4
|12
|16
|.9
|5
|.3
|11
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Dozier
|0
|3
|3
|.4
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Burton
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|634
|2284
|2918
|42.3
|1869
|27.1
|1366
|6
|477
|943
|223
|OPPONENTS
|660
|2231
|2891
|41.9
|1815
|26.3
|1465
|4
|520
|945
|273
