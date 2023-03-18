AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox6234.1588-1145.514102-306303-391.775158125.5
Sabonis6734.7484-795.60927-75281-367.766127619.0
Barnes6932.9315-668.472113-307294-347.847103715.0
Huerter6629.6363-746.487180-44184-118.71299015.0
Monk6622.6310-684.453119-335163-184.88690213.7
Murray6729.5278-628.443161-39959-74.79777611.6
Lyles6216.7166-342.48575-19788-110.8004958.0
Davis5413.0125-290.43169-19031-35.8863506.5
Mitchell6817.9153-336.45553-16322-28.7863815.6
Metu5610.9115-190.6059-3541-54.7592805.0
Edwards814.310-26.3856-173-4.750293.6
Holmes358.747-69.6813-414-17.8241113.2
Queta46.36-8.7500-00-2.000123.0
Ellis103.66-10.6005-82-3.667191.9
Dellavedova276.613-41.3177-224-7.571371.4
Okpala357.116-38.4217-217-8.875461.3
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Len173.15-11.4550-13-4.750130.8
Dozier81.82-6.3331-40-0.00050.6
Burton23.00-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM69241.83003-6037.497937-25261399-1755.7978342120.9
OPPONENTS69241.83028-6140.493857-23041241-1572.7898154118.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox322352674.33816.115217516419
Sabonis21462784112.64777.124505519935
Barnes672563234.71091.6910487710
Huerter371752123.21932.91600708819
Monk311441752.72593.910624113216
Murray732343074.6761.11310525535
Lyles571892464.0591.0801225327
Davis181031212.2611.1920384512
Mitchell1472861.31472.2940335613
Metu411271683.038.7731202917
Edwards514192.45.6130240
Holmes2447712.05.146031311
Queta4592.21.370011
Ellis347.73.360211
Dellavedova11011.4361.31706100
Okpala727341.013.4390777
Moneke2021.01.520020
Len41216.95.3110070
Dozier033.40.010300
Burton000.00.000000
TEAM6342284291842.3186927.113666477943223
OPPONENTS6602231289141.9181526.314654520945273

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you