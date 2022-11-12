|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|10
|32.6
|98-178
|.551
|19-52
|44-51
|.863
|259
|25.9
|Sabonis
|11
|31.8
|68-123
|.553
|1-12
|52-73
|.712
|189
|17.2
|Huerter
|11
|31.8
|60-123
|.488
|41-82
|21-29
|.724
|182
|16.5
|Murray
|10
|31.5
|45-101
|.446
|22-61
|7-9
|.778
|119
|11.9
|Monk
|11
|21.5
|44-104
|.423
|23-62
|19-21
|.905
|130
|11.8
|Barnes
|11
|32.2
|37-91
|.407
|8-37
|40-49
|.816
|122
|11.1
|Mitchell
|11
|19.2
|32-69
|.464
|13-35
|2-3
|.667
|79
|7.2
|Lyles
|9
|15.2
|20-49
|.408
|14-37
|6-9
|.667
|60
|6.7
|Davis
|10
|12.1
|21-49
|.429
|11-33
|12-14
|.857
|65
|6.5
|Metu
|7
|11.4
|12-26
|.462
|1-8
|5-6
|.833
|30
|4.3
|Holmes
|8
|12.8
|14-20
|.700
|0-0
|4-6
|.667
|32
|4.0
|Dellavedova
|3
|9.7
|3-7
|.429
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|8
|2.7
|Okpala
|6
|6.5
|1-5
|.200
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.5
|Len
|3
|2.7
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|1
|0.3
|Moneke
|1
|6.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|11
|242.3
|455-947
|.480
|156-426
|213-274
|.777
|1279
|116.3
|OPPONENTS
|11
|242.3
|481-964
|.499
|123-319
|200-254
|.787
|1285
|116.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|6
|46
|52
|5.2
|58
|5.8
|29
|0
|11
|32
|4
|Sabonis
|25
|89
|114
|10.4
|67
|6.1
|46
|0
|11
|24
|6
|Huerter
|1
|29
|30
|2.7
|34
|3.1
|24
|0
|11
|13
|5
|Murray
|8
|29
|37
|3.7
|13
|1.3
|24
|0
|9
|17
|9
|Monk
|5
|21
|26
|2.4
|47
|4.3
|18
|0
|5
|17
|4
|Barnes
|14
|51
|65
|5.9
|22
|2.0
|15
|0
|8
|13
|2
|Mitchell
|0
|15
|15
|1.4
|20
|1.8
|19
|0
|6
|16
|0
|Lyles
|4
|21
|25
|2.8
|9
|1.0
|11
|0
|4
|10
|5
|Davis
|4
|17
|21
|2.1
|12
|1.2
|18
|0
|7
|4
|2
|Metu
|2
|16
|18
|2.6
|8
|1.1
|6
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Holmes
|8
|15
|23
|2.9
|0
|.0
|15
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Dellavedova
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|4
|1.3
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Okpala
|2
|4
|6
|1.0
|2
|.3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Len
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|2.0
|1
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|82
|356
|438
|39.8
|297
|27.0
|238
|0
|77
|155
|39
|OPPONENTS
|98
|363
|461
|41.9
|272
|24.7
|240
|0
|82
|152
|41
