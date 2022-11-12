AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox1032.698-178.55119-5244-51.86325925.9
Sabonis1131.868-123.5531-1252-73.71218917.2
Huerter1131.860-123.48841-8221-29.72418216.5
Murray1031.545-101.44622-617-9.77811911.9
Monk1121.544-104.42323-6219-21.90513011.8
Barnes1132.237-91.4078-3740-49.81612211.1
Mitchell1119.232-69.46413-352-3.667797.2
Lyles915.220-49.40814-376-9.667606.7
Davis1012.121-49.42911-3312-14.857656.5
Metu711.412-26.4621-85-6.833304.3
Holmes812.814-20.7000-04-6.667324.0
Dellavedova39.73-7.4292-30-0.00082.7
Okpala66.51-5.2001-40-0.00030.5
Len32.70-1.0000-01-2.50010.3
Moneke16.00-1.0000-00-2.00000.0
TEAM11242.3455-947.480156-426213-274.7771279116.3
OPPONENTS11242.3481-964.499123-319200-254.7871285116.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox646525.2585.829011324
Sabonis258911410.4676.146011246
Huerter129302.7343.124011135
Murray829373.7131.32409179
Monk521262.4474.31805174
Barnes1451655.9222.01508132
Mitchell015151.4201.81906160
Lyles421252.891.01104105
Davis417212.1121.2180742
Metu216182.681.160221
Holmes815232.90.0150251
Dellavedova112.741.350120
Okpala2461.02.340000
Len022.70.020000
Moneke2022.011.020000
TEAM8235643839.829727.023807715539
OPPONENTS9836346141.927224.724008215241

