AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox2231.7185-365.50741-11290-109.82650122.8
Sabonis2432.5147-245.60011-29104-140.74340917.0
Huerter2432.0132-277.47772-16938-54.70437415.6
Monk2422.5129-269.48048-13743-48.89634914.5
Barnes2431.0101-204.49527-85102-123.82933113.8
Murray2228.494-216.43547-12823-27.85225811.7
Davis2013.249-112.43828-7114-16.8751407.0
Mitchell2419.864-142.45119-6312-17.7061596.6
Lyles1914.037-94.39422-6516-22.7271125.9
Metu2012.449-79.6204-1816-20.8001185.9
Holmes139.817-25.6801-24-6.667393.0
Okpala168.911-24.4583-106-61.000311.9
Dellavedova116.96-18.3333-61-3.333161.5
Len83.15-9.5560-01-2.500111.4
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Ellis21.50-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM24241.01027-2081.494326-895470-595.7902850118.8
OPPONENTS24241.01020-2122.481275-736447-553.8082762115.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox10991095.01245.6550235611
Sabonis5721427111.31576.5910205913
Huerter1069793.3763.257026369
Monk845532.2954.041116474
Barnes231031265.2441.834019314
Murray1969884.019.9470173115
Davis951603.0301.536016154
Mitchell235371.5582.439012266
Lyles1833512.714.72206187
Metu1355683.416.82507145
Holmes817251.90.0190251
Okpala617231.48.5200334
Dellavedova145.5151.480550
Len3691.12.330000
Moneke2021.01.520020
Ellis011.50.010000
TEAM189818100742.065927.5500117234883
OPPONENTS225776100141.758924.55090174349106

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you