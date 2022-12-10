|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|22
|31.7
|185-365
|.507
|41-112
|90-109
|.826
|501
|22.8
|Sabonis
|24
|32.5
|147-245
|.600
|11-29
|104-140
|.743
|409
|17.0
|Huerter
|24
|32.0
|132-277
|.477
|72-169
|38-54
|.704
|374
|15.6
|Monk
|24
|22.5
|129-269
|.480
|48-137
|43-48
|.896
|349
|14.5
|Barnes
|24
|31.0
|101-204
|.495
|27-85
|102-123
|.829
|331
|13.8
|Murray
|22
|28.4
|94-216
|.435
|47-128
|23-27
|.852
|258
|11.7
|Davis
|20
|13.2
|49-112
|.438
|28-71
|14-16
|.875
|140
|7.0
|Mitchell
|24
|19.8
|64-142
|.451
|19-63
|12-17
|.706
|159
|6.6
|Lyles
|19
|14.0
|37-94
|.394
|22-65
|16-22
|.727
|112
|5.9
|Metu
|20
|12.4
|49-79
|.620
|4-18
|16-20
|.800
|118
|5.9
|Holmes
|13
|9.8
|17-25
|.680
|1-2
|4-6
|.667
|39
|3.0
|Okpala
|16
|8.9
|11-24
|.458
|3-10
|6-6
|1.000
|31
|1.9
|Dellavedova
|11
|6.9
|6-18
|.333
|3-6
|1-3
|.333
|16
|1.5
|Len
|8
|3.1
|5-9
|.556
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|11
|1.4
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellis
|2
|1.5
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|24
|241.0
|1027-2081
|.494
|326-895
|470-595
|.790
|2850
|118.8
|OPPONENTS
|24
|241.0
|1020-2122
|.481
|275-736
|447-553
|.808
|2762
|115.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|10
|99
|109
|5.0
|124
|5.6
|55
|0
|23
|56
|11
|Sabonis
|57
|214
|271
|11.3
|157
|6.5
|91
|0
|20
|59
|13
|Huerter
|10
|69
|79
|3.3
|76
|3.2
|57
|0
|26
|36
|9
|Monk
|8
|45
|53
|2.2
|95
|4.0
|41
|1
|16
|47
|4
|Barnes
|23
|103
|126
|5.2
|44
|1.8
|34
|0
|19
|31
|4
|Murray
|19
|69
|88
|4.0
|19
|.9
|47
|0
|17
|31
|15
|Davis
|9
|51
|60
|3.0
|30
|1.5
|36
|0
|16
|15
|4
|Mitchell
|2
|35
|37
|1.5
|58
|2.4
|39
|0
|12
|26
|6
|Lyles
|18
|33
|51
|2.7
|14
|.7
|22
|0
|6
|18
|7
|Metu
|13
|55
|68
|3.4
|16
|.8
|25
|0
|7
|14
|5
|Holmes
|8
|17
|25
|1.9
|0
|.0
|19
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Okpala
|6
|17
|23
|1.4
|8
|.5
|20
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Dellavedova
|1
|4
|5
|.5
|15
|1.4
|8
|0
|5
|5
|0
|Len
|3
|6
|9
|1.1
|2
|.3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ellis
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|189
|818
|1007
|42.0
|659
|27.5
|500
|1
|172
|348
|83
|OPPONENTS
|225
|776
|1001
|41.7
|589
|24.5
|509
|0
|174
|349
|106
