|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|27
|32.3
|229-460
|.498
|48-140
|118-147
|.803
|624
|23.1
|Sabonis
|30
|33.6
|197-316
|.623
|14-34
|128-175
|.731
|536
|17.9
|Huerter
|29
|31.8
|158-335
|.472
|84-204
|46-67
|.687
|446
|15.4
|Monk
|30
|22.9
|150-331
|.453
|57-169
|69-76
|.908
|426
|14.2
|Barnes
|30
|31.5
|129-265
|.487
|35-113
|126-155
|.813
|419
|14.0
|Murray
|28
|29.1
|123-287
|.429
|66-171
|31-39
|.795
|343
|12.3
|Davis
|26
|13.8
|67-154
|.435
|38-104
|14-17
|.824
|186
|7.2
|Mitchell
|29
|19.6
|75-168
|.446
|23-76
|12-17
|.706
|185
|6.4
|Lyles
|24
|13.3
|46-116
|.397
|25-76
|17-24
|.708
|134
|5.6
|Metu
|24
|11.5
|52-89
|.584
|5-21
|16-20
|.800
|125
|5.2
|Queta
|3
|6.7
|6-8
|.750
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|12
|4.0
|Holmes
|16
|8.8
|22-32
|.688
|2-3
|4-6
|.667
|50
|3.1
|Okpala
|19
|8.2
|12-25
|.480
|4-11
|6-6
|1.000
|34
|1.8
|Len
|8
|3.1
|5-9
|.556
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|11
|1.4
|Dellavedova
|14
|7.1
|7-23
|.304
|3-10
|1-3
|.333
|18
|1.3
|Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellis
|3
|3.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|30
|240.8
|1279-2621
|.488
|404-1133
|589-758
|.777
|3551
|118.4
|OPPONENTS
|30
|240.8
|1280-2653
|.482
|336-911
|582-718
|.811
|3478
|115.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|11
|122
|133
|4.9
|152
|5.6
|74
|1
|26
|69
|11
|Sabonis
|83
|287
|370
|12.3
|199
|6.6
|110
|0
|25
|75
|15
|Huerter
|15
|79
|94
|3.2
|89
|3.1
|73
|0
|33
|44
|9
|Monk
|12
|55
|67
|2.2
|119
|4.0
|48
|1
|18
|58
|4
|Barnes
|28
|134
|162
|5.4
|57
|1.9
|42
|0
|25
|39
|4
|Murray
|22
|85
|107
|3.8
|21
|.8
|62
|0
|21
|35
|18
|Davis
|12
|57
|69
|2.7
|35
|1.3
|53
|0
|20
|24
|8
|Mitchell
|6
|41
|47
|1.6
|72
|2.5
|45
|0
|15
|31
|8
|Lyles
|21
|43
|64
|2.7
|16
|.7
|26
|0
|6
|20
|7
|Metu
|15
|60
|75
|3.1
|16
|.7
|28
|0
|9
|17
|5
|Queta
|4
|4
|8
|2.7
|1
|.3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Holmes
|9
|20
|29
|1.8
|1
|.1
|21
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Okpala
|6
|18
|24
|1.3
|9
|.5
|23
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Len
|3
|6
|9
|1.1
|2
|.3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dellavedova
|1
|4
|5
|.4
|20
|1.4
|12
|0
|6
|6
|0
|Moneke
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ellis
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|250
|1017
|1267
|42.2
|811
|27.0
|630
|3
|209
|429
|95
|OPPONENTS
|285
|993
|1278
|42.6
|740
|24.7
|645
|1
|217
|426
|134
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.