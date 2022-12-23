AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Fox2732.3229-460.49848-140118-147.80362423.1
Sabonis3033.6197-316.62314-34128-175.73153617.9
Huerter2931.8158-335.47284-20446-67.68744615.4
Monk3022.9150-331.45357-16969-76.90842614.2
Barnes3031.5129-265.48735-113126-155.81341914.0
Murray2829.1123-287.42966-17131-39.79534312.3
Davis2613.867-154.43538-10414-17.8241867.2
Mitchell2919.675-168.44623-7612-17.7061856.4
Lyles2413.346-116.39725-7617-24.7081345.6
Metu2411.552-89.5845-2116-20.8001255.2
Queta36.76-8.7500-00-2.000124.0
Holmes168.822-32.6882-34-6.667503.1
Okpala198.212-25.4804-116-61.000341.8
Len83.15-9.5560-01-2.500111.4
Dellavedova147.17-23.3043-101-3.333181.3
Moneke24.01-2.5000-00-2.00021.0
Ellis33.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM30240.81279-2621.488404-1133589-758.7773551118.4
OPPONENTS30240.81280-2653.482336-911582-718.8113478115.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Fox111221334.91525.6741266911
Sabonis8328737012.31996.61100257515
Huerter1579943.2893.173033449
Monk1255672.21194.048118584
Barnes281341625.4571.942025394
Murray22851073.821.8620213518
Davis1257692.7351.353020248
Mitchell641471.6722.545015318
Lyles2143642.716.72606207
Metu1560753.116.72809175
Queta4482.71.360011
Holmes920291.81.1210251
Okpala618241.39.5230334
Len3691.12.330000
Dellavedova145.4201.4120660
Moneke2021.01.520020
Ellis022.71.320000
TEAM2501017126742.281127.0630320942995
OPPONENTS285993127842.674024.76451217426134

